U.S. Govt Orders Evacuation of Staff from Abuja, Cites Deteriorating Security Situation

• Pegs travel advisory to Nigeria at “Level 3: Reconsid-er Travel”

• Describes health services in Nigeria as limited and in-consistent with U.S., European standards

Chiemelie Ezeobi





The United States government has ordered the evacu-ation of its staff and their family members at its em-bassy in Abuja over what it described as the current deterioration of security across Nigeria.

The order from the U.S. Department of State directed non-emergency workers and U.S. government employees’ family members to begin leaving Nigeria.

Pegging the overall Travel Advisory for Nigeria at Level 3: Reconsider Travel, to warn Americans, the U.S. government stated that issues like crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, and inconsistent availability of health care services were prevalent, with some areas having increased risk.

For those who still wanted to travel, despite the advisory, the U.S. government, warned them against travelling to some northern states as well as southern states, like Delta, Imo, Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Enugu, and some parts of Rivers State, due to the high risk of terrorism and kidnapping.

The American government pegged states like Borno, Jigawa, Kogi, Kwara, Niger, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, and northern Adamawa at Level 4 due to terrorism, crime, and kidnapping, while North-west states like Bauchi, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Sokoto, and Zamfara were cited for unrest, crime, and kidnapping.

Warning against any travel to those states, the advisory said, “The security situation in these states is unstable and uncertain due to civil unrest. Widespread violence between communities and armed crime, including kidnapping and roadside banditry. Security operations to counter these threats may occur without warning.”

In the south, the advisory warned against travel to Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers states (excluding Port Harcourt) due to crime, kidnapping, and unrest, adding, “Crime is widespread in Southern Nigeria. There is a high risk of kidnapping, violent protests, and armed gangs.”

Stressing that terrorist attacks remained a threat across the country, including at markets, shopping centres, hotels, places of worship, and public gatherings, the advisory alleged that violent crimes, including armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom, were widespread.

It said U.S. citizens were perceived as wealthy and were frequent targets.

Health-wise, the travel advisory described health services in Nigeria as limited and inconsistent, stating that medical facilities generally do not meet U.S. or European standards.

The State Department urged U.S. citizens considering travel to Nigeria to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program for important updates. It also said they should exercise caution while travelling, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and establish personal safety and “proof of life” protocols.