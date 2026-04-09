Signalling Deeper Reach, Bank Verification Number Rises to 68.6M

Nume Ekeghe

Nigeria’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) database expanded to 68.6 million in March 2026, reinforcing the steady deepening of the country’s financial identity architecture as the system transitions from rapid expansion to a more measured phase of consolidation.

Latest data from the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System showed that the BVN registry grew by 754,128 in the first quarter of the year, translating to a 1.1 per cent increase from the 67.8 million recorded at the end of 2025. This reflects continued adoption of the biometric identity system across the banking sector, with growth maintaining a steady, sustainable pace.

The expansion builds on a strong 2025 performance, when the industry added about 4.3 million new BVN registrations, largely driven by the Non-Resident BVN (NRBVN) initiative. The programme, which enables Nigerians in the diaspora to enrol remotely, significantly broadened access to the domestic financial system and strengthened cross-border participation in banking services.

Early 2026 data indicates that enrolment continues to be supported by both domestic onboarding and diaspora participation, reinforcing the role of the BVN as a critical enabler of financial inclusion and system-wide identity verification.

This trajectory is further reflected in the system’s five-year growth pattern, which highlights both scale and consistency. BVN enrolments rose from 56 million in 2022 to 60.1 million in 2023, representing a 7.3 per cent increase, before advancing to 63.5 million in 2024, 5.7 per cent growth and 67.8 million in 2025, 6.8 per cent growth. The 2026 first-quarter increase signals a continuation of this upward trend, albeit at a more measured pace consistent with a maturing system.

Overall, the data underscores a BVN framework that is not only expanding in size but also deepening in relevance, with its role in strengthening identity management, enhancing financial system integrity, and supporting broader inclusion becoming increasingly entrenched across Nigeria’s banking ecosystem.