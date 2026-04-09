Piggyvest Disburses N3trn, Services 6M Subscribers in 10 Years 

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Piggyvest, Nigeria’s savings and investment platform, has said that it disbursed over N3 trillion and serviced more than 6 million subscribers since its inception 10 years ago.

Piggyvest declared this when it hosted its “10 Anniversary Gala” in Lagos, which it used to unveil its vision of becoming, “the financial operating system of the Nigerian household.”

The gala featured co-founders, investors, regulatory partners, ecosystem leaders, customers, current and past staff of Piggyvest.

The Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Piggyvest, Mr. Joshua Chibueze, presented, “The Behavioural Portrait,” that walked through key data points on how money has moved through Piggyvest over the past decade.

Chibueze revealed that the platform now processes over N61,000 in savings every second, up from N49,000 the previous year, and highlighted that users save toward goals ranging from rent and vacations to business investments and gadgets.

CEO of PocketApp, Ayo Akinola, spoke on the role of regulatory partners in Piggyvest’s journey in a presentation titled, “Trust is Built Together,” which recognised the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as partners whose oversight had shaped the platform’s growth.

Akinola said: “Some of our toughest moments came from being held to higher standards. Moments that slowed us down, moments that forced us to rethink. But those moments made us better. They made us stronger, they made us worthy of the trust people place in us today.”

A Co-founder and Chief Operations Officer of Piggyvest, Ms. Odunayo Eweniyi, traced the company’s origin to a December 2015 tweet by a woman who had saved N1,000 every day for a year in a wooden box and shared the results on Twitter.