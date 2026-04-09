PDP Youth Group Praises Wike for Rebuilding Party for Electoral Victory

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A group of youth, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Agenda (PDPYA) at the weekend lauded the leadership zeal and efforts of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and leader of the PDP, Mr. Nyesom Wike, towards rebuilding and repositioning the party for future electoral success.

Also at the weekend, the Kwara State chairman of the PDP, Hon. Issa Bawa Adamu, has called on the stakeholders of the party to work as a united front in order to assist the party to serve as an alternative platform ahead of 2027 election.

However, a statement issued by the

PDPYA in Ilorin, Kwara state capital, signed by its national coordinator, Hon. Kazeem Adekanye, and national founding patron, Comrade Preye J. Ketebu-Brown, stated that, “there is no doubt that the efforts of the PDP leader, Mr. Wike at returning PDP to winning ways remained a great work in the development of the party.”

The group also extended heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected National Executive of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ably led by Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed.

The statement added, “We commend the peaceful and successful conduct of the recently concluded National Convention of our great party, which reflects the resilience and unity of our members.

“PDPYA, established in 2017 as a formidable national youth group within the PDP, proudly participated in the convention and acknowledges the patriotic contributions of dedicated members, particularly the steadfast support of the Hon. Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike”.

The statement noted that, “The reconciliatory efforts of Chief Nyesom Wike have been instrumental in strengthening cohesion within the party and we believe that collaboration between the new leadership and founding stakeholders as the Hon. Minister of the FCT, Mr. Wike is the right path toward rebuilding and repositioning the PDP for future success”.

The statement therefore said, “PDPYA remains committed to mobilizing Nigerian youths under the PDP umbrella to restore the party’s fortunes and advance its vision for national development.

“Once again, we congratulate Alhaji Abdulrahman Mohammed and the newly elected National Executive, and we pledge our unwavering support in the journey ahead”.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State chairman of the PDP, Hon. Issa Bawa Adamu, has called on the stakeholders of the party to work as a united front in order to assist the party to serve as an alternative platform ahead of 2027 election.

Bawa stated this in Ilorin while speaking at the second year anniversary of the PDP Kwara Central Strategy Team(KCST).

He said that, “The strength of the PDP in Kwara will depend on how well we work together across generations, across local governments, and across different interests.

“Internal cohesion is our greatest asset as we prepare for the future.

“As we look ahead, the task before us is clear, we must; rebuild trust, expand our reach, and present a compelling vision that resonates with every Kwara citizen.

“The journey to victory begins with organization, discipline, and consistent engagement and that journey is already underway with groups like yours.

“On our part as party leadership, we reaffirm our commitment to youth inclusion. We will continue to open up spaces for young people to contribute, to lead, and to influence decisions within the party. Your energy must be matched with opportunity”

He added, “As leaders committed to truth and pogress, across Kwara State today, many of our young people are facing real challenges; insecurity, unemployment, rising cost of living, limited economic opportunities, and growing frustration about the future.

“These are not abstract issues; they are realities in our homes, our communities, and among our supporters.

“As the PDP, we must continue to stand as the credible alternative, a party that understands the pains of the people and is prepared to offer practical, people-oriented solutions.

He therefore urged the leadership of the KCST to continue to be more focused, committed,.and loyal to the ideals of the PDP; justice, equity, and service to the people.

Ealier, the president of the KCST, Mr. Olayinka Oladimeji Slam said that, the group has sponsored no fewer than 20 students for West African Examination Council (WAEC) and 50 students for Joint Admission Matriculation Board(JAMB) in Kwara central senatorial district of the state .

This, he said would go a long way of improving educational development of the area and the state in particular.

Oladimeji however said that the group has engaged many people of the senatorial district on the voters registration for the PDP so as to help the electoral success of the party in the next elections in the state.