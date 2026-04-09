Oborevwori Unveils Ambitious Initiative to Boost Delta’s Industrialisation

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba





The Delta State Government is poised to firmly tackle the epileptic power supply situation in the state with the unveiling of “Light Up To Industrialise Delta Initiative” by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori in Asaba.

The initiative is a bold attempt at driving an ambitious programme that would ensure a round-the-clock electricity supply in the state to galvanise industrialisation.

The State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Mr. Sunny Ekedayen, outlined the strategic roadmap being championed by the Oborevwori’s administration to reposition the state as a hub of industrial growth driven by stable electricity.

These positions flowed from a strategic meeting between Governor Oborevwori and officials of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd (PACL), Detail Solictors and Nigeria Infrastructure Bank (NIB), held in Government House, Asaba, on Wednesday.

Ekedayen disclosed that Governor Oborevwori had “approved the engagement of Power Acumen Consulting Limited to undertake a comprehensive diagnostic assessment of Delta’s electricity ecosystem.”

This is the outcome of extensive fieldwork conducted since late 2025 by the consultants, interfacing with stakeholders and analysing infrastructure and institutional gaps across the power value chain, he explained.

An interim report submitted by the firm had recommended a sweeping overhaul of the state’s electricity laws and policy framework, he further noted, saying it was an indication of deep-rooted structural deficiencies that the government was now poised to address.

Ekedayen said, “A detailed and actionable roadmap will be delivered in the coming weeks. A key reform component would be the establishment of a State Electricity Commission to regulate and coordinate the evolving power sector.

“In the not-too-distant future, Deltans will begin to experience measurable improvements in electricity supply.”

Similarly, the Commissioner for Energy, Mr. Michael Anoka, threw more light on the operational framework of the initiative, describing it as a “bold and transformative programme” designed to unlock Delta’s industrial potential.

Anoka explained the state would capitalise on its existing power generation capacity, particularly from Okpai and Ughelli, where significant volumes of electricity currently remain underutilised.

“Our priority is not generation, but efficient transmission and distribution,” he said, noting that the government aims to achieve 24-hour electricity supply in Asaba and Warri within the next twelve months, before scaling the project across the state.

He further disclosed ongoing collaboration with Power Acumen Consulting and Benin Electricity Distribution Company to strengthen distribution networks, alongside plans to develop an independent State electricity grid.

He explained this was an unprecedented move expected to optimise power delivery from multiple generation sources, including Okpai, Transcorp Ughelli and Sapele.

Describing electricity as the backbone of industrialisation, Anoka emphasised that the initiative goes beyond power supply to serve as a catalyst for economic transformation, job creation, and investment inflow.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Fidelis Tilije, reaffirmed the state government’s unwavering financial readiness to support every phase of the initiative, emphasizing that funding would not be a problem.

He underscored the pivotal role of stable power supply as a cornerstone for industrialisation, noting that the administration remains fully committed to providing the necessary fiscal backing to ensure the successful execution of the project.

Supporting the state’s vision from a financing perspective, Managing Director, Infrastructure Bank Plc, Erhabor Okogun, noted that Delta possesses the financial and resource base required to drive large-scale infrastructure development.

Providing further technical perspective at the briefing, Engr. Matthew Edevbie of Power Acumen Consulting Ltd (PACL), underscored the centrality of electricity to sustainable development, describing it as the “lifeblood” of any thriving economy.

Drawing from over two decades of industry experience, he noted that no meaningful industrialisation can occur without reliable power, stressing that true economic progress must be deliberately aligned with social equity and environmental sustainability to achieve inclusive and enduring growth.

He assured that as technical partners, Power Acumen Consulting Limited, would ensure meticulous planning, execution, and monitoring of all project phases, particularly the critical twelve-month rollout period, to lay a solid foundation for long-term success and position Delta State as a model for power-driven industrialisation in Nigeria.