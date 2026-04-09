Nigerian Student Shines at Global Academic Examination 

Esther Oluku

17-year-old Nigerian student, Uchenna Scott-Ananaba, will this fall join the league of Nigerian students shining as beacons of academic excellence globally, having scored an impressive 1540 out of 1600 in the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), THISDAY has learnt.

This comes against the backdrop of an equally sterling performance of 8As and 1B in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and a Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board score of 358.

If all goes well, Uchenna will resume his college education at one of the most prestigious universities in the world this September, thanks to the solid academic foundation provided by his alma mater, Vine Crest College, Iperu-Remo, Ogun State.

Uchenna’s SAT score, according to examiners, places him within a very competitive global academic bracket, enhancing his opportunities for admission into highly selective universities around the world.

Speaking with THISDAY on his academic journey, the young Scott-Ananaba stated that his academic good fortune would not have been possible without the solid platform provided by his secondary school, Vine Crest College.

“A major part of my academic success comes from the environment at Vine Crest College. From the very beginning, my teachers recognised my potential and pushed me to work harder than I thought I could.

“Being at a growing school meant that there were frequent one-on-one interactions with teachers, so I always had guidance, advice and support whenever I needed it. That personal attention made a huge difference in keeping me focused and motivated.”

He added that, in addition to the support given to him by members of the school administration, the school’s culture of discipline, rigorous learning and positive moral values inspired both academic aspiration and character.

“My final year at VCC was particularly rigorous. We had night classes, extended boarding hours and midnight study sessions that demanded a lot of discipline and commitment. At first, it was challenging to keep up with the pace, but the school’s structured programme taught me how to manage my time, stay consistent and approach problems systematically.

“Vine Crest College didn’t just teach me academic content; it created an environment that pushed me to be my best, provided personal mentorship and gave me the tools to achieve excellence. I am grateful for the role the school played in shaping my academic success and my character,” he said.

The Executive Director, Vine Crest College, Mrs Folasade Phillips, who also spoke with THISDAY on how the school is positioning itself to produce globally competitive academic talents, explained that at the core of the school’s vision is the development of strong academic and social support systems in line with global best practices to help students compete favourably with their counterparts around the world.

“We are deliberately strengthening our academic enrichment programmes and deepening our culture of excellence across the curriculum by investing in teacher capacity, expanding learning resources and nurturing critical thinking. We are positioning our students to consistently compete and excel in global assessments like the SAT and to gain admission into Ivy League universities,” she said.

She noted that by combining strong foundational teaching with individualised mentoring, students are equipped with the skills and confidence to excel in both local and global examinations.

While recognising the role of family in providing early and lifelong support for children’s overall development and well-being, Uchenna’s mother, Mrs Scott-Ananaba, opined that although family plays an important role, parents must partner with the school institution to achieve the best outcomes for their wards.

According to her, in situations where children spend a significant portion of their time at school, it becomes important for parents to entrust them to a school administration capable of harnessing their potential while helping them cultivate strong moral values.

“I think one of the swiftest roads to success is when you entrust your child to an institution that knows what is best for your child. The school helps you to identify your child’s strengths and weaknesses and supports improvement where it is needed.”

She explained that no child can succeed academically without discipline and, as such, parents should allow schools to enforce appropriate discipline while working hand in hand with school authorities.

“Parents need to concede to whatever disciplinary actions the school metes out to their children, except in cases where individuals may act out of cruelty. We need to believe that the school has the child’s best interest at heart.

“In the case of Uchenna, we allowed the school as much leeway as we allowed ourselves. We were not one of those parents who say you cannot discipline my child. The school knows the boundaries. Go ahead, discipline the child, correct the child and encourage the child. Throughout his stay at VCC, our son had as much confidence in the school, its administration and its faculty as he did in us,” she said.

Uchenna’s achievement reflects the growing potential of Nigerian students to compete on the global academic stage when supported by strong institutions, committed teachers and cooperative families. His journey underscores the importance of a holistic educational environment that nurtures talent, discipline and ambition, positioning young Nigerians to excel and make meaningful contributions in the global knowledge economy.