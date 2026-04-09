Kwara Guber: Aspirant Drops Ambition, Backs Another

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Prince Haliru Dantsoho Mahmud, has stepped down from the 2027 governorship race and has declared support for a candidate from Kwara Central, Hon. Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari, for the race.

Dantsoho, also known as Dan’Iya Kaiama, announced his decision yesterday at a well-attended gathering in Ilorin, citing the need for unity and collective progress.

The APC stalwart, who had been at the forefront of the agitation for Kwara North to produce the next governor, said his decision was taken after extensive consultations with stakeholders.

He described the move as a strategic sacrifice aimed at fostering cohesion across the state’s political landscape.

Dantsoho endorsed Hon. Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki Gambari, describing him as a loyal party man with strong grassroots appeal and a commitment to development.

He said: “Kwara Central, regarded as the ‘mother district’ in the state, remains the largest voting bloc and a decisive factor in governorship elections.

“Today, I step aside not in defeat, but in hope and faith that together, under Ambassador Seriki, Kwara State will rise to new heights of growth, stability, and shared prosperity,” he stated to the deafening applause of the APC supporters.

Dantsoho reflected on the Kwara North political struggles for the Ahmadu Bello Government House since 1999, noting that the region had remained the only senatorial district yet to produce a governor.

According to him: “For nearly three decades, Kwara North has stood loyal to our state, yet its time to lead has not come. I have championed this cause because fairness and unity drive progress.”

The former state youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) explained that further reflection and consultations revealed a greater need for unity at a critical moment.

“Right now, our state needs a unifier, someone who can heal divisions and bring our people closer together,” describing Seriki as that unifier.

“This is not a retreat; it is a call to rally together. This is not weakness; it is wisdom! My decision is not a retreat; it is a rallying call. It is not weakness, it is wisdom. It is not surrender, it is a sacrifice for unity and progress,” he stressed.

He justified his stepping down for Seriki further when he described him as a loyal party member with unwavering support for Governor AbdulRazaq.

According to him, Seriki’s alignment with the vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sets him out as a better aspirant, adding that his proven impact through youth empowerment, grassroots development, and bridge-building across communities would aid his governorship quest.

“He is not just the qualified candidate, and a bridge between past achievements and future possibilities,” he said.

He, however, appreciated President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRazaq, and security personnel for their response to the recent Woro massacre, while urging authorities to rescue the abducted victims promptly, saying: “True leadership is measured not only in policies, but in compassion.”

Meanwhile, observers believe the development could alter the dynamics of the 2027 race, particularly within the APC, as alignments continue to take shape.