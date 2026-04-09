Iran War: Zinox Harps on Local Capacity Building in Tech Sector 

Emma Okonji

Following the United States and Israel war on Iran, which has disrupted global energy markets, the Chairman, Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh has stressed the need for capacity building in Nigeria’s technology sector, in order to avoid the ripple effect of the war in Nigeria.

Ekeh, in a statement, said the recent escalation in the US-Israel conflict with Iran delivered a sharp reminder of Nigeria’s economic vulnerability.

According to him, “As oil prices surged past $100 per barrel and fuel costs climbed by 35 per cent at Nigerian pumps, a troubling paradox emerged: Nigeria, a major crude oil producer with Africa’s largest privately-owned refinery now operational, still found itself buffeted by global energy shocks originating thousands of miles away.”

The exposed vulnerability on Nigeria’s economy, he said, has extended beyond energy, affecting the technology sector and other sectors that rely heavily on importation.

“Nigeria’s technology sector offers a particularly instructive case study in the costs of import reliance, and the transformative potential of local capacity as the pathway to economic stability and technological sovereignty.

Against this backdrop, Zinox Technologies stands as a compelling counter-narrative to re-write the wrongs. As Nigeria’s first indigenous computer manufacturer, Zinox demonstrates what becomes possible when vision, investment, and commitment to local capacity converge.” Ekeh said.

He therefore called for support for indigenous companies like Zinox Technologies to drive technology transformation by focusing on local assembly and manufacturing of computer hardware and digital devices, adding that such support will not only reduce reliance on foreign imports but will also create jobs, transfer knowledge, and strengthens national capacity.

“The implications are significant. Every locally assembled device represents a step away from foreign exchange exposure. It also signals a shift in mindset — from consumption to production. In a country where demand for technology continues to rise, especially with the acceleration of digital adoption, the importance of local manufacturing cannot be overstated.

“Beyond economics, there is also a strategic dimension. Technology is no longer just a commercial tool; it is a defense tool and a national asset. Countries that control their technology supply chains are better positioned to innovate, secure their data, and compete globally,” Ekeh added.

According to him, local capacity development has a multiplier effect. It stimulates ancillary industries such as logistics, retail, maintenance, and technical services. It also fosters entrepreneurship, as more Nigerians gain access to affordable and reliable technology tools needed to participate in the digital economy.

“The current global crisis offers clarity. If the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened or supply chains to imports are fractured, only countries with strong domestic manufacturing capacity will weather the storm. Those dependent on imports suffer disproportionately. It shows that with the right mix of vision and execution, Nigeria can chart a new course, one defined by self-reliance, innovation, and sustainable growth. As the country navigates an increasingly complex global landscape, the message is clear: the future belongs to economies that build, not just buy,” Ekeh further said.