Global Leaders to Scale Energy Investment at NOG Energy Week

As NOG Energy Week marks its landmark 25th anniversary, the 2026 edition will convene stakeholders from across Africa and around the world, in line with the theme, “Advancing Energy Ambitions for Competitive & Resilient Economies.” Scheduled for 5–9 July 2026 in Abuja, the Strategic Conference will move beyond high-level dialogue to focus on eight critical thematic pillars designed to support the creation and execution of strategies that strengthen Nigeria and the wider continent’s position as indispensable partners in achieving global energy security.

With global geopolitics reshaping supply chains and energy security rising to the top of national agendas, Africa, and Nigeria in particular, are positioning themselves as increasingly dependable and investable sources of oil, gas and LNG (liquefied natural gas) for international markets. Against this backdrop, NOG Energy Week 2026 has unveiled its full strategic conference programme, outlining a coordinated agenda to address supply stability, infrastructure gaps, and long-term energy competitiveness across the region. In an increasingly fragmented global energy landscape where diversification of supply is essential, the event will also place strong emphasis on strategic partnerships and regional alliances, making NOG Energy Week a key platform for deal-making, capital alignment, and cross-border collaboration.

This year’s agenda reflects a fully integrated energy systems approach, connecting upstream growth with midstream infrastructure and downstream market systems required to deliver energy at scale. This is particularly relevant as Africa and Nigeria continue to strengthen their position through ongoing developments across the energy value chain, reinforcing their role as emerging supply anchors in a tightening global market. Recognising that national energy security is anchored in upstream growth, the conference will also prioritise midstream and downstream infrastructure development to support processing, refining, distribution, and delivery across an increasingly diversified energy mix.

Central to the 2026 discussions is the role of gas and LNG as the strategic foundation for industrial development and export-led growth, as national attention continues to focus on gas as a primary solution to industrial energy.