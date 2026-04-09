EKSU 30th Convocation Lecture Triggers National Debate on Responsibility, Power, Governance in Universities

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Professor Ayodeji Oludare Omole, has called for a deliberate balance between activism and institutional governance in Nigerian public universities, warning that power without responsibility could undermine the system’s integrity.

The convocation lecturer made the call at the university auditorium on Wednesday at Ekiti State University as part of its 30th convocation activities; the lecture brought together top academics, policymakers, and university administrators from across Nigeria, all converging to reflect on the growing tensions within the nation’s higher education system and the urgent need for sustainable leadership.

Delivering his lecture, Professor Ayodeji Oludare Omole described universities as dynamic institutions shaped by constant debate and resistance, noting that activism has historically served as a catalyst for reform and accountability within the system.

Drawing from his experience in the Academic Staff Union of Universities, he stressed that protests and advocacy have helped safeguard university autonomy and push back against policies perceived as harmful to academic growth, he said.

He cautioned that activism must evolve beyond confrontation, emphasizing that governance requires strategic thinking, negotiation, and long-term planning to achieve meaningful and lasting results.

Omole further explained that Nigerian universities operate as contested spaces where power is shared among governing councils, management, and academic bodies, with external regulators such as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board also playing critical roles in shaping institutional processes.

He warned that persistent conflicts among stakeholders especially around funding, appointments, and admissions could slow down development if not properly managed through dialogue and mutual understanding.

Speaking on leadership, he noted that many academics who emerge from activist backgrounds often struggle to adapt to administrative roles, as governance demands patience, compromise, and adherence to institutional frameworks.

In his remarks, Professor Akin Oyebode commended the lecture, describing it as insightful and practical, adding that it offers a clear guide for scholars transitioning into leadership positions within universities.

The vice-chancellor, Professor Joseph Babatola Ayodele, reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to academic excellence while appreciating the lecturer for delivering what many described as a timely and thought-provoking address.

The event also attracted vice-chancellors, professors, council members, and other stakeholders from across the country, reflecting the national relevance of the issues raised during the lecture.

As the convocation lecture drew to a close, participants echoed the need for stronger collaboration between unions and university management, insisting that only a balanced approach can secure the future of Nigeria’s higher education system.