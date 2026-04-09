Amid NGX Gains, FTSE Russell Restores Nigeria’s Frontier Market Status

Nume Ekeghe





FTSE Russell, one of the world’s leading index compilers providing benchmarks and analytics to institutional investors globally has restored Nigeria to Frontier Market status in its March 2026 semi-annual classification review.

This upgrade underscores improving investor confidence and a steady rebound of the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

The reclassification, which moves Nigeria from “Unclassified” back into the Frontier Market category, takes effect in September 2026, aligning with the provider’s annual frontier market review and the semi-annual review of its Global Equity Index Series.

This milestone comes three years after Nigeria was downgraded to “Unclassified” in September 2023, a decision driven by liquidity challenges and delays in capital repatriation that then sidelined the country from global investment benchmarks.

This upgrade signals that key issues have eased enough to warrant renewed inclusion.

This decision reflects more than a technical adjustment. It shows a gradual rebuilding of credibility in Nigeria’s equity market after years of foreign exchange constraints, investor caution, and regulatory bottlenecks that had previously deterred portfolio inflows.

They stated: “FTSE Russell confirms through the March 2026 interim review that Nigeria will be reclassified from Unclassified to Frontier market status and that Greece continues to meet all the requirements for reclassification from Advanced Emerging to Developed market status, with both reclassifications scheduled to take effect in conjunction with the FTSE Frontier annual review and the FTSE Global Equity Index Series September 2026 semi-annual review, effective from the open on Monday 21 September 2026.”