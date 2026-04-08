Stransact, Doftwerks Set Benchmark for Secure NRS e‑Invoicing With ISO/IEC Certification

Stransact, a leading professional services firm and RSM correspondent in Nigeria, together with its technology subsidiary, Doftwerks, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the globally recognised standard for information security management systems (ISMS).

The firms in a joint statement said the milestone affirms thier adherence to the highest international standards for data protection, confidentiality, integrity, and availability, and positions Stransact and Doftwerks at the forefront of secure, enterprise‑grade compliance solutions supporting Nigeria’s Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) e‑invoicing mandate.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is regarded as the gold standard for information security governance, requiring organisations to implement rigorous controls across people, processes, and technology. Certification confirms that Stransact and Doftwerks have established a comprehensive, independently audited framework to identify, manage, and mitigate information security risks across all operations.

“ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification is not a badge; it is an operating discipline,” said Eben Joels, Managing Partner at Stransact. “For our clients—particularly CFOs, CIOs, and compliance leaders—this provides board‑level assurance that sensitive financial and transactional data is protected in line with the most demanding global standards. It also reinforces our commitment to supporting the NRS e‑invoicing regime with solutions that are not only compliant, but secure by design.”

As Nigeria advances the implementation of mandatory electronic invoicing, data security and system resilience have become critical concerns for businesses operating at scale. Through Doftwerks, Stransact delivers technology‑enabled compliance solutions that integrate seamlessly with enterprise finance systems while meeting regulatory and security expectations.

“Security is foundational to trust in any digital tax infrastructure,” said Tunde Awopegba, Chief Technology Officer at Doftwerks. “This certification validates the robustness of our platforms and internal controls, and gives clients confidence that their data is handled with the same level of care expected in leading global markets.”