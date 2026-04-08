Protests Disrupt Funeral Service as Women, Youths Decry Arrests amid Grief over  Jos Killings

. Govt further relaxes curfew in Jos North

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Tension escalated yesterday in the Angwan Rukuba community of Jos North Local Government Area, Plateau State, as angry women and youths disrupted the funeral service for victims of the recent Palm Sunday attack, following reports that security operatives had arrested several young men from the area.

Hundreds of mourners had gathered at the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) for a funeral service organised by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State chapter, in honour of more than 30 persons killed in the attack. But the solemn atmosphere was shattered when news filtered in that local vigilantes and youths had been picked up by security agencies.

Women carrying leaves and chanting protest songs blocked the church entrance, insisting that the burial service would not proceed until the arrested youths were released. Some youths joined the demonstration, accusing security operatives, particularly the Nigerian Army, of indiscriminate arrests at a time when the community was still reeling from the tragedy.

A community source said the protesters demanded the unconditional release of three youths allegedly taken into custody in connection with ongoing investigations. “The women said they would not allow any burial until the boys were freed,” the source noted, adding that it took the intervention of youth leaders to calm the situation down.

The unrest caused a temporary halt to the funeral service, which only resumed after the Plateau State Government intervened, leading to the release of the detained youths.

Representing the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, at the service, the Chief of Staff, Jeremiah Satmak, assured grieving families that the government was committed to uncovering the truth behind the attacks and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. He urged residents to remain calm and allow security agencies to carry out their duties.

Other speakers, including the Chairman of Jos North LGA, John Christopher, and the Director-General of the Plateau State Peace Building Agency, Julie Sanda, stressed that justice must be served to restore confidence and guarantee lasting peace in the state.

The Palm Sunday attack, carried out by gunmen suspected to be bandits, occurred in the Gari Ya Waye area of Angwan Rukuba around 7:30 p.m., leaving more than 30 people dead and several others injured. The attackers reportedly opened fire indiscriminately on residents in the densely populated neighbourhood.

Despite government assurances, residents continue to question why security agencies are arresting individuals they believe to be innocent, especially amid widespread grief and trauma. Many fear that such actions could further strain relations between the community and security operatives, raising doubts about the prospects for peace in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following the recent unrest in Angwan Rukuba. The adjustment comes after what authorities describe as “relative peace” returning to the area.

Effective Wednesday, April 8, 2026, residents of Jos North will be allowed movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, while the dusk‑to‑dawn curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains firmly in place.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, said the decision was reached after consultations between the state government and security agencies monitoring the situation on the ground.

She noted that Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has directed all security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the adjusted curfew to safeguard lives and property and to consolidate ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

Residents were urged to comply fully with the curfew hours, remain indoors during restricted periods, and cooperate with security personnel. The government also encouraged citizens to provide credible information that could support peace building and security operations.

The curfew was initially imposed following attacks in Angwan Rukuba that heightened tensions across parts of Jos North. Authorities said the latest adjustment reflects improving conditions but stress that vigilance remains essential.