Ondo: One Kidnap, Too Many

Fidelis David reports that, in the past three months, a disturbing wave of kidnappings, armed attacks, and violent crimes has unsettled communities across the 18 local government councils of Ondo State, leaving residents in a state of anxiety, sleeplessness, and uncertainty.

Ondo, the sunshine State, long regarded as one of the relatively calmer states in Nigeria’s South-West geo-political zone, is gradually shedding that reputation. From Akure North to Owo, the Akoko axis to boundary communities linking Edo State, no place feels entirely safe anymore.

The spate of insecurity began to intensify with a series of coordinated abductions across rural and semi-urban communities. Just three weeks ago, in Ilu-Abo, Akure North Local Government Area, gunmen abducted a council secretary and two others in broad daylight while they were going about their daily activities.

In another incident that deepened public concern, a youth identified as Ben Daniels was killed in Ayede Ogbese, also in Akure North, sparking violent protests as residents blocked the Akure–Owo–Benin highway in outrage over persistent killings and abductions. For many residents, the protest was not merely an expression of anger but a desperate cry for attention in a state where criminal activity appears to be tightening its grip.

Further compounding the situation, worshippers in Uso community in Owo Local Government Area were abducted during a midnight church service, an incident that prompted the police to advise religious centres to reconsider night gatherings. What was once considered a sacred and safe space has now become another point of vulnerability.

Boundary communities have also borne the brunt of these attacks. In Isua Akoko, a young man popularly known as “Obesere” was kidnapped while returning from a neighbouring state and later found dead in a forest in Edo State, raising concerns that the perpetrators exploit jurisdictional gaps between states.

Penultimate Saturday, in Akure metropolis, the audacity of the criminals was further demonstrated when armed men invaded a health facility in Oke Ijebu at about 2:00 a.m, dispossessing workers of valuables and temporarily abducting them before abandoning them in a forest.

Across these incidents, a disturbing pattern emerges: forests serving as hideouts, highways as hunting grounds, and communities as soft targets. The geography of insecurity appears to have shifted, with criminal elements taking advantage of porous forest belts and weak surveillance in remote areas to execute their operations and retreat undetected.

For residents, the psychological toll is profound. Many now avoid night movements altogether. Traders close earlier than usual. Families have quietly altered routines. Religious activities have been adjusted, with some congregations scaling down or suspending night vigils following advisories from the Nigeria Police Force. Fear has become an uninvited but constant companion, reshaping daily life in subtle yet significant ways.

“How do we sleep with one eye open every night?” Mrs Aina Ikugbonmire l, a resident in Akure North asked. “Even farms are no longer safe. Roads are dangerous. Homes are no longer guaranteed sanctuaries.”

In response to the escalating insecurity, security agencies have intensified coordinated operations across the state.

A Joint Task Force comprising the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the military, and the Ondo State Security Network Agency, popularly known as Amotekun, has carried out show-of-force exercises and patrols across strategic locations. These efforts are aimed at reassuring residents and disrupting criminal networks operating within the state.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Adebowale Lawal, has repeatedly ordered intelligence-driven deployments, while directing tactical units to intensify surveillance and pursue suspects linked to kidnapping and armed robbery.

Similarly, the Amotekun Corps, led by Adetunji Adeleye, has maintained forest patrols and collaborated with local vigilante groups to extend security coverage into rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has also taken a firm stance on the issue, pledging that his administration will deal decisively with kidnappers and their collaborators. He has emphasized that arrests made by security agencies are being followed up with investigations, and that anyone found culpable regardless of status will face the full weight of the law. The governor has consistently urged traditional rulers, community leaders, and residents to support security agencies with credible intelligence, noting that effective security is a shared responsibility.

However, despite these efforts, the recurrence of attacks continues to raise concerns about the effectiveness and sustainability of the current strategies. This reality gives rise to difficult but necessary questions. Why do kidnappers continue to operate with such boldness despite the visible presence of security personnel?

Are intelligence systems sufficiently proactive, or do they largely respond after incidents have occurred? To what extent are forest belts being monitored and secured, considering that many of the abductors appear to operate from these enclaves? How coordinated are inter-agency efforts beyond joint appearances and patrols? And critically, are arrested suspects being dismantled as part of larger syndicates, or are enforcement actions merely scratching the surface of deeper criminal networks?

These questions point to the need for a broader, more integrated approach to tackling insecurity in the coastal state. While kinetic responses such as patrols, raids, and arrests remain necessary, they may not be sufficient on their own.

A more technology-driven surveillance system, including the use of drones and real-time tracking mechanisms, could enhance visibility across forested and remote areas where criminals currently operate with relative ease. Strengthening community-based intelligence structures would also help bridge the gap between residents and security agencies, ensuring that suspicious movements are reported promptly and acted upon before escalation.

There is also the need for improved inter-state collaboration, particularly with neighbouring states along forest corridors, to disrupt escape routes and deny criminals safe havens across boundaries. Establishing permanent security outposts in identified hotspots, rather than periodic patrols, may further deter criminal activity. Beyond enforcement, addressing underlying socio-economic factors such as unemployment and poverty could reduce the pool of individuals susceptible to recruitment into criminal gangs.

Equally important is the swift prosecution of arrested suspects. Deterrence is strengthened not only by arrests but by the certainty of justice. When criminal cases are prolonged or fail to result in convictions, it weakens public confidence and emboldens offenders. A more efficient judicial process would therefore complement the efforts of security agencies on the ground.

Ultimately, Ondo State’s security challenge is not just a test of force but a test of coordination, intelligence, governance, and community participation. The continued recurrence of kidnappings and violent crimes suggests that while efforts are being made, the impact has yet to translate into lasting safety for residents.

For now, the unease persists, and the questions remain. How long can communities endure this climate of fear? How many more incidents will it take before the tide begins to turn decisively? And most importantly, can Ondo reclaim the relative peace that once defined it? Until then, the refrain among residents is likely to remain unchanged: one kidnap, too many.