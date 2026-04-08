NBS: Coy Tax for Q4 2025 Stands At N1.49trn

The nation’s aggregate Company Income Tax (CIT) for Q4 2025 is reported to be 1.49 trillion, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.

The figure is contained in the NBS Company Income Tax (CIT) Q4 2025 Report released in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to the report, the figure shows a decrease of 49.81 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis from N2.96 trillion recorded in Q3 2025.

The report said domestic CIT received was N819.83 billion, while foreign CIT payment was N668.21 billion in Q4 2025.

It said on a quarter-on-quarter basis, activities of extraterritorial organisations and bodies recorded the highest growth rate with 75.15 per cent,

The report said this was followed by education and real estate activities at 54.20 per cent and 27.25 per cent respectively.

“On the other hand, accommodation and food services activities recorded the least growth rate at -67.11 per cent, followed by activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods and services producing activities of households for own use at -63.49 per cent.

“It said mining quarrying was recorded at -49.63 per cent.”

In terms of sectoral contributions, the report showed that the top three activities with the highest contribution in Q4 2025 were financial and insurance activities at 18.17 per cent, manufacturing at 17.30 per cent and mining and quarrying at 15.04 per cent.

It said on the other hand, the activities of households as employers, undifferentiated goods stood at 0.002 per cent.

This was followed by water supply, sewage, waste management and remediation activities with 0.04 per cent.

The report, however, said on a year-on-year basis, CIT collections in Q4 2025 increased by 13.38 per cent from Q4 2024. (NAN)