Gov Sule Unveils Nasarawa Investment Summit 

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has unveiled the 2026 Nasarawa Investment Summit, announcing plans for a Lafia Declaration aimed at institutionalising reforms and providing a clear development pathway for the state capital, which he noted lacks a comprehensive master plan.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Abdullahi Sule Investment Centre, Lafia, during the official unveiling of the summit scheduled for May 6–7, 2026, the governor said the declaration would serve as a binding commitment by key stakeholders to sustain reforms beyond the 2027 political transition.

Sule explained that the summit, themed, “Bold Transitions: Building a Legacy for a Sustainable Future,” would not only consolidate gains recorded over the past seven years but also set the tone for long-term economic planning, particularly for Lafia.

He said, “The Summit incorporates a deliberate political-economy dialogue framework aimed at reinforcing investor confidence. It will also serve as the platform for launching a Lafia Declaration, a voluntary commitment to build a political consensus for continuity by key stakeholders, including gubernatorial aspirants, the legislature, judiciary, development partners, and investors with a view to sustaining the State’s economic reform trajectory beyond the political cycle.”