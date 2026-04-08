  • Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

Gov Sule Unveils Nasarawa Investment Summit 

Business | 32 seconds ago

Igbawase Ukumba in lafia 

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has unveiled the 2026 Nasarawa Investment Summit, announcing plans for a Lafia Declaration aimed at institutionalising reforms and providing a clear development pathway for the state capital, which he noted lacks a comprehensive master plan.

Speaking at the Conference Hall of the Abdullahi Sule Investment Centre, Lafia, during the official unveiling of the summit scheduled for May 6–7, 2026, the governor said the declaration would serve as a binding commitment by key stakeholders to sustain reforms beyond the 2027 political transition.

Sule explained that the summit, themed, “Bold Transitions: Building a Legacy for a Sustainable Future,” would not only consolidate gains recorded over the past seven years but also set the tone for long-term economic planning, particularly for Lafia.

He said, “The Summit incorporates a deliberate political-economy dialogue framework aimed at reinforcing investor confidence. It will also serve as the platform for launching a Lafia Declaration, a voluntary commitment to build a political consensus for continuity by key stakeholders, including gubernatorial aspirants, the legislature, judiciary, development partners, and investors with a view to sustaining the State’s economic reform trajectory beyond the political cycle.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.