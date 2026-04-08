  • Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

Banklink Africa Injects Additional Capital into CMFC

Business | 32 seconds ago

The transformation of DEAP Capital Management & Trust Plc into Critical Minerals Financing Corporation Plc (CMFC Plc) has entered a decisive new phase, following an additional N2 billion capital injection by Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited.

The latest funding increases total capital injected to N3 billion, with the balance of the N6 billion committed under the parties’ capitalisation agreement expected to be completed this month.

Chairman of the company, Lamon Rutten stated that the additional capital injection reflects growing confidence in the company’s ability to become the leading institutional platform for the financing and development of critical minerals in Nigeria and across Africa.

According to him, the accelerated pace of funding underscores growing conviction in CMFC’s strategy and in the scale of the opportunity emerging within Nigeria’s critical minerals and metals sector. He noted that CMFC is being built as the institutional platform intended to underpin and accelerate the development of an entire industry. Chief Financial Officer of Banklink Africa Private Equities Limited, Joshua Adesoji, said the additional N2 billion injection demonstrates the investor group’s conviction that CMFC is uniquely positioned to address a longstanding financing gap in the Nigerian and African mining sectors.

“We have increased our commitment according to the terms of our takeover agreement and because we believe CMFC can truly become a genuinely differentiated institution. The company is positioned to occupy a strategic space that has historically been underserved: providing both capital and structuring capability across the full mine-to-market chain. As the transition progresses and the company begins to execute on its pipeline, we believe CMFC will increasingly distinguish itself as one of the most consequential growth platforms linked to Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.