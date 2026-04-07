Road Closure: Lagos Cautions Motorists Ahead of Inauguration 

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday, cautioned motorists of partial closure of some roads ahead the inauguration of critical infrastructure projects scheduled for Wednesday April 8 and Thursday April 9.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the events required temporary roads closure in specific areas to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of proceedings.

“Motorists are advised to plan their movement and avoid the affected corridors during the designated times to minimise traffic disruptions and travel delays.

“On Wednesday, April 8, the Opebi-Mende Link Bridge will be inaugurated between 9.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m.

“This event will affect motorists in the Opebi-Allen, Ikeja and Ojota areas.

For Thursday, April 9, he said that the inauguration of two events are scheduled during the morning and afternoon hours, from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

“The first event is the inauguration of Tolu Schools Complex, which will affect traffic in the Olodi Apapa and Ajegunle areas.

“Later the same evening, from 4.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m, another event will take place at Eko Hotel in Victoria Island,” he said.

The statement advised motorists transiting these corridors during the specified hours to seek alternative routes to avoid congestion and ensure timely arrival at their destinations.

He said that motorists in the Victoria Island corridor are advised to avoid the area during these hours or exercise caution and expect potential delays.

He added that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and designated traffic enforcement personnel would be positioned in all affected areas to manage traffic flow and provide assistance to motorists.

He urged the public to cooperate fully with traffic management personnel and observe all instructions to facilitate the smooth movement of vehicles along the affected corridors.

“The Lagos State government appreciates the cooperation, patience and understanding of all road users during these events,” he said. (NAN)