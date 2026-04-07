Plateau Govt Further Relaxes Curfew in Jos North as Calm Gradually Returns

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Plateau State Government has announced a further relaxation of the curfew imposed on Jos North Local Government Area following the recent unrest in Angwan Rukuba. The adjustment comes after what authorities describe as “relative peace” returning to the area.

Effective Wednesday, April 8, 2026, residents of Jos North will be allowed movement between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, while the dusk‑to‑dawn curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. remains firmly in place.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Rt. Hon. Joyce Lohya Ramnap, said the decision was reached after consultations between the state government and security agencies monitoring the situation on the ground.

She noted that Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has directed all security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the adjusted curfew to safeguard lives and property and to consolidate ongoing efforts to restore normalcy in the affected communities.

Residents were urged to comply fully with the curfew hours, remain indoors during restricted periods, and cooperate with security personnel. The government also encouraged citizens to provide credible information that could support peace‑building and security operations.

The curfew was initially imposed following attacks in Angwan Rukuba that heightened tensions across parts of Jos North. Authorities say the latest adjustment reflects improving conditions but stress that vigilance remains essential.