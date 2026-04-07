PDP Chieftain, Gbenga Hashim Resigns From Party, As Reconciliation Effort Collapses

*Set to collaborate with others to prevent one-party state.

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Gbenga Hahim, has written to formally “convey his resignation from the Party with immediate effect.”

In a letter dated 4th April, 2026, addressed to the Chairman, People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Usuma Ward, Bwari Area Council, Abuja, FCT, Dr. Hashim reminded him that “the party has been embroiled in persistent and unending crises for over a year, leading to its complete factionalization into two dominant groups.

“You are also witness to the numerous reconciliation efforts I undertook, alongside other well-meaning leaders, to bridge these divisions and restore unity within the party. Regrettably, these efforts did not yield the desired results.”

Hashim, one of the Conveners of PDP (1998) and the First Elected Deputy National Publicity Secretary explained that “It has become increasingly evident that the crisis was, in part, orchestrated to weaken the PDP as a viable opposition, potentially preventing it from fielding credible candidates in the 2027 election or, at worst, reducing it to a position of tacit support for the incumbent administration.

“I cannot, in good conscience, be complicit in actions that undermine democratic values. To remain in a system that appears to endorse a leadership record I fundamentally disagree with would be a betrayal of my principles and commitment to the Nigerian people.”

According to him, “today, Nigeria faces severe challenges; widespread insecurity across multiple regions, the tragic and continuous loss of innocent lives, and an economy in distress, with rising poverty among millions. It would be inconsistent with my convictions to remain part of any arrangement that appears to legitimize or sustain these conditions.”

“Nigeria today is experiencing terrorist wars in four of our six regions,” he said.

He added that “massacres of innocent people have become a daily occurrence. Over eighteen thousand people have been killed in terrorist violence in the three years of the current administration.”

“The economy has crumbled, and crippling poverty has soared. Only wickedness, greed and lack of integrity would keep any leader in a system that appears to endorse such outcomes or participate in any charade to coronate a pre-determined candidate.”

He added that, “It is indeed disheartening that a great party, founded by some of Nigeria’s most committed democrats and patriots has been brought to its knees by internal divisions and individuals whose primary distinction is that they benefited the most from the public offices entrusted to them by the PDP.”

“At this juncture, I believe it is necessary for me to step aside and pursue a new path.”

“I am compelled by the urgent political realities of our time to collaborate with other patriotic leaders and citizens who are committed to preventing the emergence of a one party state and to building a new political order that guarantees security, justice, and economic prosperity for all Nigerians.”

“The time has come to move forward.”

In his conclusion, Dr Hashim expressed his sincere appreciation for the support and cooperation he received from the chairman, members of the Ward Executive Committee and all stakeholders.