Mbah Commends DSS Over Arrest of Suspected High-Risk Criminals, Pledges Support to Security Agencies

Enugu Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, on Sunday commended operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the arrest of high-profile kidnappers and gunrunners in the state.

Speaking during his visit to the Agency’s State Headquarters in Enugu, the governor expressed delight over the arrest of a high target gang leader, who had been responsible for series of attacks on security operatives and kidnapping for ransom in Enugu and its environs.

He noted that residents will finally be relieved of his reign of terror in Enugu and Southeast region.

Mbah further expressed dismay at how able-bodied individuals could abandon human decency for heinous crimes, stressing that the full weight of the law awaits the criminals.

He praised the DSS for their professionalism, discipline and role in ensuring a peaceful Easter celebration, while urging the command to maintain this momentum, which he described as the core duty of government. “The good people of Enugu State are grateful for the peaceful atmosphere especially around the Easter period, brought about through the efforts of the Service and other Security Agencies in the state”.

Expressing confidence that the suspects will finally end up behind bars with their network already disrupted, he added, “It is your duty to sustain the tempo of security service delivery, as this remains the primary essence of government and can never be taken for granted.”

He expressed optimism that the State would be rid of criminals with the sustained efforts of security agencies, and reaffirmed his commitment to making Enugu the safest hub for tourism, business and living.