  • Tuesday, 7th April, 2026

Lagos Pushes for Clean, Renewable Energy for Agencies

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Segun James

Lagos State Government has stressed the need to aggressively develop and promote the use of clean, renewable, and sustainable energy through the installation of solar power systems in its facilities.

In his address at the unveiling of a 150 KVA outdoor solar system for Radio Lagos and Eko FM, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said the need for adequate, sustainable electricity power supply informed the installation of the solar system in the station.

Omotoso, flanked by the state Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Mr. Abiodun Ogunleye, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Mr. Lanre Bajulaiye, said: ‘’Solar is the way to go!  We have spent money on diesel, but didn’t get any value for it; however, with solar, all shall be well. I remember when we started complaining about street lights, that we were also in darkness, and I went to do my research, to also ask the question, what we could do about street lighting, and I discovered that we were spending about N600 to N800 million per month to fuel generators that powered the street lights.

‘’And the government said it didn’t make any sense, and that it was not sustainable, and that in any case, we were not getting the value for the money. And at that point, we started considering how to try solar power. I am very happy today that it’s not just that we see that it’s working, we also see it as a transformation, a total transformation to renewable energy, a healthy source of energy, and a transformation to a system that is simple, safe, and secure, as well as healthy and progressive.”

In his opening address, the General Manager, Radio Lagos, Eko FM, Mr. Jide Lawal, said the radio stations have been committed to discharging their duties of bringing to listeners reliable, quality information, entertainment, and community engagement round the clock.

According to him, ‘’But we all know that the challenge of power supply in our country has often tested our resilience. Today, I say with pride and with the immense support of the state governor and by extension that of the commissioners and our permanent secretary that that chapter has changed.

‘’With the installation of this state-of-the-art solar power system, we are stepping into a new era of energy independence, sustainability, and uninterrupted service to our beloved listeners.

“This solar power project is more than just panels and batteries. It is a bold statement of dedication to innovation, environmental responsibility, and excellence in broadcasting.  From this moment, Radio Lagos/Eko FM will be powered by clean, renewable energy,y thereby reducing our carbon footprint and lowering operational costs.’’

He commended the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide  Sanwo-Olu, who he said believed in the vision and made it a reality.

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