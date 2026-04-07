Group Dismisses Army’s Claim on Rescue of Abducted Kaduna Worshippers

John Shiklam in Kaduna





The Kuturmi Development Association (KUDA) has dismissed claims by the Nigerian Army that it rescued 31 worshippers abducted during an Easter church service in Ariko community, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, describing the assertion as false.

Bandits had invaded the community on Sunday, attacking three churches, killing six persons, and abducting 36 others.

In a statement issued hours after the incident and published on its X handle, the Nigerian Army Headquarters stated that troops had rescued 31 victims abducted during the attack.

According to the Army, the troops, on receipt of information about the attack, “promptly mobilised to the scene and with the support and guidance of members of the Ariko community, advanced in pursuit of the fleeing terrorists and engaged the criminals in a fierce firefight, overwhelming them with superior firepower.”

The Army added that: “The pressure mounted by the advancing troops forced the terrorists to abandon 31 hostages, including one injured victim who is currently receiving medical attention.”

However, KUDA, in a statement issued on Monday and jointly signed by its President, J.D. Ariko, and Publicity Secretary, Manasseh Samuel, described the Army’s claim as “false, misleading.”

The group stated that the bandits had contacted representatives of the victims to confirm that those abducted were still in their custody.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports alleging that the Nigerian Army has successfully rescued 31 persons who were abducted by bandits during the Easter service in Ariko, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“We wish to categorically state that this claim is entirely false, misleading, and does not reflect the current situation. Contrary to the reports being circulated, all the abducted persons are still in captivity with their abductors.

“The families and representatives of the victims remain in contact with the bandits, who have confirmed the safe arrival of the victims at their camp. This clearly invalidates any claim of a successful rescue operation.

“While we recognise and appreciate the efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity across the country, it is deeply troubling that such inaccurate information is being disseminated to the public. False reports of this nature create unnecessary confusion, give families false hope, and undermine public trust in official communications,” the group stated.

KUDA called on the Nigerian Army and relevant authorities to ensure that only verified and factual information is released to the public, especially on sensitive matters involving human lives.

“The safe return of the abducted persons remains our utmost priority, and we urge all stakeholders to intensify genuine and coordinated efforts toward securing their immediate and unconditional release.

“We stand in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time and assure the public that updates will be provided as credible information becomes available,” the group said.