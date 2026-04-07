Emulate Mbah’s Security Strategy, Methodist Prelate Advises Leaders

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria, His Eminence, Dr. Oliver Ali Aba, has commended Governor Peter Mbah’s security strategy, including huge investment in technology, urging other state governors to understudy him.

Aba described Mbah’s approach as a model for combating insecurity and safeguarding lives and property.

He made the call on Easter Monday during a birthday Eucharistic service held at Wesley Cathedral to mark the 60th anniversary of the Archbishop of the Methodist Archdiocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Christopher Ede, and his twin brother, Hon. Peter Ede.

Speaking at the service the Prelate recounted his visit to the state’s Command and Control Centre, where he observed what he described as advanced, technology-driven security infrastructure put in place by Governor Mbah.

According to him, the facilities have the capacity to monitor activities across the state in real time and aid swift response to security threats.

“The other day, I was with Governor Peter Mbah. He took me to the Command and Control Centre and I saw the whole Enugu State. And because I wanted to test him, I said ‘Can you show me where my Archbishop lives?’ and before I knew it, he zoomed the cameras wider and I saw workers walking around… and I said, ‘Oh my God.’”

The Prelate commended the governor for prioritising the safety of residents, noting that his administration had demonstrated a strong commitment to protecting lives and property.

“You’re a man of the people, and when it comes to security you don’t joke with it. Whoever cares for others, I will like to queue with the person,” he added.

In his remarks, Archbishop Ede expressed gratitude to the governor for honouring the occasion, describing his presence as a demonstration of genuine support and appreciation.

“This is a great honour, Your Excellency, that you’ve come here to celebrate us. That tells me it’s not all about our work, but also about appreciating my person and what God is doing through me.

“This church loves you. We stood with you and we’re standing with you. Thank you so much for coming, and we will continue to pray for you,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Governor Mbah, who launched a book authored by the Archbishop, entitled “Start Well, Finish Strong: Leadership Principles for Ministers and Organisational Decision-Makers,” lauded the book as inspirational.

He described the it as both enlightening and impactful, while extolling the virtues of the celebrant as a man of humility, service, and excellence.

“We are here for three reasons: to celebrate the birthday, to celebrate the Archbishop and his twin, and to celebrate what the Archbishop has done,” Mbah said.

“It’s truly a milestone, marking a diamond jubilee. Your life is an epitome of the raw materials of greatness—humility and service,” he added.

The governor noted his personal connection with the Archbishop, recalling their interactions during his campaign period, particularly discussions centred on social services, education, and healthcare.

“You have indeed become a light to many. You’ve shown that we are not restricted by the circumstances of our birth. From humble beginnings, you have risen to inspire countless people,” he said.

Mbah further commended the cleric’s passion for community development, charity, and poverty reduction, describing him as a worthy son of Enugu State whose impact transcends geographical boundaries.

“You’ve taught us that greatness is not about social status, but about service. On a day like this, we can only thank God for your life of inspiration,” the governor said.