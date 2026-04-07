Easter Message: Bala Wunti Says Elections Should Strengthen Democracy, Not Cause Division or Conflict

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe





Prominent philanthropist and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Bala Maijama’a Wunti, has extended warm Easter greetings to Christians across Nigeria, calling on them to use their sacred period of Easter to promote peace, unity, and national cohesion.

In his Easter message issued by the Chief Communication Officer of Bala Wunti Support Organisation, Abubakar Al-Sadique, made available to Journalists on Monday, Dr. Wunti emphasized the significance of the season, noting it symbolizes sacrifice, hope, and renewal, some of the values that are critical to Nigeria’s progress, especially at a time when the nation is preparing for general elections.

The gubernatorial aspirant in Bauchi State urged Christians to dedicate the period to fervent prayers for the peace and unity of the country, stressing that Nigeria’s strength lies in its diversity and collective commitment to harmony.

“Easter is a time for reflection, sacrifice, and renewed faith. I call on all Christians to use this solemn occasion to pray for our dear nation, that peace, love, and unity will continue to prevail among diverse groups and across all regions,” he said.

Dr. Wunti also called on politicians across party lines to shun divisive and inflammatory politics, urging them instead to embrace issue-based campaigns that promote cohesion, national interest and democratic stability.

Dr. Wunti further appealed to religious leaders, particularly clergymen, to use their platforms to preach messages of peace, tolerance, and responsible civic and political engagement ahead of the 2027 polls.

The APC chieftain stressed the crucial role of the Church in guiding moral conduct and shaping public attitudes during the electioneering period.

“I urge our respected clergymen to continue to preach peaceful coexistence and responsible behavior among citizens, especially as we approach the general elections. Elections should not be a cause for division or conflict, but an opportunity to strengthen our democracy,” he added.

He further encouraged Nigerians, irrespective of religious or political affiliations, to uphold the rule of law, reject violence, and participate in the democratic process with a sense of responsibility and patriotism, and called on all adults to obtain their voters’ cards.

Dr. Wunti wished all Christians a peaceful and fulfilling Easter celebration, expressing optimism for a brighter and more united Nigeria.