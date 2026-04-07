Boosting Economic Resilience in Abuja Barracks for Military Wives, Widows

In commemoration of International Women’s Day in March, the Naval Base Abuja Barracks Empowerment Initiative 2026 recently brought together women from the naval community, government officials, and military leadership in a shared commitment to strengthening families and promoting self reliance among wives and widows of Nigerian Navy personnel. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that the event reinforced the message that when women are supported and empowered, families grow stronger, communities become more resilient, and national development is better secured

In a renewed effort to strengthen families within military communities and promote self reliance among women, the Naval Base Abuja recently launched a targeted empowerment initiative for wives and widows of its personnel in Abuja.

The programme, held in commemoration of International Women’s Day 2026 in March, reflected a growing recognition within the Armed Forces that national security is not sustained on the battlefield alone, but also within the stability of homes and communities that support those in uniform.

At the Naval Base Abuja Pavilion, women from across the barracks community gathered for training, mentorship, and support designed to build confidence, improve livelihoods, and enhance economic independence.

According to the Commander of Naval Base Abuja, Commodore O. E. Oladipo, the initiative, themed “Give to Gain,” underscored the Navy’s commitment to welfare and community development under the leadership of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

Recognising Women as Pillars of Stability

Describing the programme as a deliberate step to recognise the critical role women play in sustaining the morale and effectiveness of naval personnel, Commodore Oladipo emphasised that the empowerment initiative was carefully designed to equip women with practical skills and financial support that would enhance their resilience and independence. He noted that the strength of the military institution is closely linked to the wellbeing of families at home.

He stressed that women remain the backbone of families and communities within the barracks environment, adding that their contributions are central to maintaining social and economic stability.

“Women are the backbone of our families and communities. Their resilience, dedication, and contributions continue to shape the social and economic stability of our environment,” he stated.

The naval commander further explained that the initiative was aimed at providing participants with knowledge, skills, and motivation that would promote self reliance, entrepreneurship, and personal growth among wives and widows of Nigerian Navy personnel in the Abuja area.

Linking Family Stability to National Security

Beyond economic empowerment, the programme highlighted the strategic importance of family stability in supporting operational effectiveness within the Armed Forces. According to Commodore Oladipo, modern security challenges require a whole of society approach in which families play a central role.

“In contemporary security discourse, it is widely acknowledged that national security requires a whole of society approach, where every segment of the society plays a meaningful role in fostering peace, stability, and development,” he explained.

He noted that when service personnel are confident that their families are supported and secure, they are better able to focus on their duties and responsibilities.

“The stability of the home front is essential for operational effectiveness. When our personnel are confident that their families and communities are stable, supported, and empowered, they are better positioned to focus on their duties and responsibilities in service to the nation,” he added.

In line with the theme of the programme, the commander announced that selected women would receive capacity building opportunities, as well as financial and material support to help them overcome economic challenges.

“In line with the theme ‘Give to Gain’, we shall be giving to selected women from NN Barracks in Abuja Area in the form of capacity building, as well as financial and material support. This will help them overcome the challenges of low financial and knowledge base,” he said.

He encouraged participants to take full advantage of the programme by actively engaging in the sessions and applying the knowledge gained to improve their livelihoods.

Reflections on Sacrifices by Women in Military Families

Speaking as the Special Guest of Honour, the Mandate Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Women Affairs Secretariat, Dr. Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, commended the Nigerian Navy for recognising the importance of empowering women within the barracks community.

“Let me begin by commending the leadership of the Nigerian Navy, particularly the Commander of this Naval Base, for recognising that empowering women within the barracks community is essential to building stronger families and ultimately a stronger nation,” she said.

Drawing from her personal background, she shared her deep connection to the naval community, noting that her late father served as a naval officer on NNS ARADU and that she grew up within a naval base in Apapa, Lagos.

“Because of that experience, I understand the unique environment and the strong sense of community

that exists within naval life,” she said. She reflected on the sacrifices made by women in military families, describing them as pillars of strength who sustain households while their loved ones serve the nation.

“These women are not just supporters of service members. They are pillars of stability, nurturing families and sustaining the very fabric of the naval community,” she stated.

Dr. Benjamin Laniyi emphasised that empowerment programmes go beyond training to create lasting opportunities for women to build better futures for themselves and their families.

“Empowerment is more than a word; it is a commitment to creating opportunities, building confidence, and equipping women with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive,” she said.

She assured participants of the continued commitment of the FCT Women Affairs Secretariat to supporting initiatives that promote skills development, entrepreneurship, and social empowerment across communities.

Building Stronger Families and Communities

The Naval Base Abuja Barracks Empowerment Initiative represents a broader shift within the Nigerian Navy toward strengthening welfare programmes that support personnel and their families.

By investing in the economic and social wellbeing of women, the service aims to build stronger households, improve community resilience, and enhance the overall effectiveness of its operations.

As participants engaged in training sessions and received support through the programme, the message from naval leadership remained clear: empowering women is not only a social responsibility but also a strategic investment in national stability and development.