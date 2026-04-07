As Soludo Consolidates on Building a New Anambra…

In this report, David-Chyddy Eleke looks at some of the most strategic achievements Prof. Chukwuma Soludo registered in his first four years as Governor of Anambra state.

There is no doubt that Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo registered some remarkable achievements in his first four years as governor of Anambra State.

The governor was recently sworn in for another four year term, but truth remains that with the lofty promises of the governor, his achievements seemed to have been swallowed by the enormous expectations of the people of the state.

For a man who is known for excellent performance in all areas he has been involved in, many swallowed hook, line and sinker his promises in 2021 when he was campaigning for the position. His promise of making Anambra Africa’s Dubai-Taiwan was also not accepted in the philosophy behind it, but was taken as meaning physical transformation of the state to a first world society with skyscrapers, orderliness and the kind of grandeur that can only be seen in advanced economies. No one talked about the length of time it took such economies to attain their status, but for many in the state, so long as it was a promise by the same Soludo who achieved the recapitalization dream of banks in Nigeria, everything was possible.

Not even the sorry state of security, dilapidated infrastructure in the state, and others did they believe needed the solid foundation upon which the attainment of a Dubai Taiwan can begin. But Soludo consistently preached to the people about the need to not just build skyscrapers, but be sure to set the foundation right so that the legacies he plan to build would last.

After four years in office, Soludo has been boasting that he has laid the foundation for the Anambra of his dream, and believes that in the next four years the dreams of a world class state would have been achieved after laying the foundation. Some of these foundation include infrastructure, education, security, orderly politics, healthcare, among others. They form some of the achievements he was able attain for the state

Infrastructure

Before Soludo arrived on the scene, Anambra was in a sorry state, infrastructure-wise. Many roads were dilapidated, with mountains of refuse very visible on every corner of the state, especially in Onitsha, Awka and Nnewi cities. But today, Soludo has achieved high infrastructure mark in the state, with several hitherto impassable roads already up, especially in remote locations, thereby giving value to properties in such places, while agricultural produce that were previously stuck in their places of cultivation and sold for pittance have now been able to find their way into urban centres were they exchange for their real worth. So far, Soludo has constructed 600 kilometers of roads already, this is out of over 900 kilometers he awarded, meaning that about 300 kilometers were still being worked upon.

Education

Soludo believes that students in Anambra should be taught by the best teachers in the world, and not just by the ones that hail from same village as them. For this, the Anambra State government has a teacher’s recruitment policy that has nothing to do with state of origin, but merit, no matter where they hail from. In this way, Soludo employed a total of 8,000 teachers in his first three years in office. He continually insists that he did it to “end the era of schools without teachers”.

Not ending there, Soludo within his first term declared free education in all public schools, both primary and secondary schools, spanning kindergarten, nursery, primary, junior secondary and senior secondary, until they write their West African School Certificate Examination and leave.

He called it absolute free education, away from the era of free education on paper, where children were levied many items and monies that were never documented, but putting strains on the pocket of guardians who had already conditioned their minds to free education.

Security

Before Soludo came to power, there was a free reign of kidnappers, armed robbers, cultists and native doctors in the state. At some point, no week passed without multiple incidences of kidnap. Cultists operated brazenly, to the point of beheading rivals gang members and playing soccer on the street with their heads, while making video recordings. On the other hand, native doctors controlled the social media, dominating public functions and displaying bales of cash as proceeds of their work. They openly advertised their rituals and how much they bring to their patrons. But within his four years in office, Soludo has brought sanity to the state, cleared over 60 camps operated by criminals who hid under Biafra agitation to operate. He has also arrested, prosecuted and jailed native doctors, and today the term Oso Soludo is widely recognized in the state as a call for decorum and for unconforming persons to leave.

Orderly Politics

This may remain silent or may at best be considered an insignificant feat, but it tells a lot about the level of decorum and sanity the governor has brought into politics. Soludo himself is a product of zoning arrangement which has become an unspoken rule in the state. He has gone further to ensure that it trickles down not just in governorship positions where the seat rotates among the three Senatorial zones, but ensuring that it is also adopted in Senate, House of Representatives, House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmanship position, among others.

For example, Soludo in the last Senatorial District election to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah adopted a conclave election where the aspirants in his party went in to choose among themselves who is most favoured. In doing this, zoning and the needs of the less visible and most marginalized areas of the state are taken into perspective. Also, in the recent primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for chairmen and councilors of Local Government Areas, Soludo respected the zoning arrangements of various council areas and as the national leader of the APGA, he insisted that the right thing is done. This has cut wasteful spending in politics and brought decorum and orderliness in political processes, while also putting an end to bickerings.

With an arrangement like this, every politically aware person in Anambra is already sure that the next governor after Soludo will come from the Central Senatorial Zone. Many are however advocating already that the zoning arrangement be cascaded down to the grassroot like ensuring that most marginalized or deprived areas be considered for certain positions. Like in the next governorship contest which comes from Anambra Central, proponents of this are of the view that since the zone is made up of Idemili block, old Njikoka and Awka block, the block that hasn’t had a shot at the office will be considered.

Healthcare

In this area, the governor did well through the building of general hospitals in all the zones, including equipping the tertiary healthcare facility in the state, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku-Awka with various facilities. The introduction of telemedicine and the recruitment of medical doctors and other health officials also boost the sector. It is also on record that Soludo also declared free medicare in the state for free antenatal and delivery services for rural women, even up to the point of ceasarian sections.

Going forward

With the above foundations already laid, the governor believes that this second term is for Anambra to attain cruising heights. Already, Soludo has started dreaming high, as after his swearing in, he had declared that there is no limit to the height Anambra can attain, especially with the basic things already set in place. Soludo is already working on Anambra’s second airport, and revealed during the swearing in ceremony that his ambition if for Anambra to have three airports, all of which would boost the entrepreneurial drive of the people.

He said: “In a few years, the second airport and a thriving nascent city around it will be delivered, and we will secure space for the third airport—laying foundations for future generations. Securing the future is urgent. Many audacious and disruptive transformations are not options—they are imperatives. Over the next four years, we are changing to Gear 4.0 to consolidate the ongoing transformations across all sectors, accelerate actions to secure the spaces and pillars for the prosperity of generations yet unborn, and institutionalize change within a “built to last” framework. We move with urgency—running at the speed of 1,000 km per hour in multiple directions simultaneously.

“Security and electricity will remain priorities. Anambra’s land mass is rapidly being developed in a haphazard and chaotic manner, making a physical masterplan an emergency. That is why we are intentionally securing strategic land spaces as a “Land Bank” for future developments. With an estimated population of about 40 million by 2070 and nearly 50 million by 2080, the state will require at least three airports, but in the next ten years there will hardly be any space for them except we act today. We have already planned and investing in four new cities and a district simultaneously: New Niger City near Onitsha, Awka 2.0, the Anambra Mixed-Use Industrial City (AMIC), an Aerotropolis, and the Innovation District– our own Silicon Valley. The CPCS of Canada has completed for us the Anambra’s Rail Masterplan, and our Gas Masterplan is also ready.

“Electricity remains a national binding constraint, and we are determined to find some local solutions in partnership with private investors and the FGN. Our Electricity Regulatory Commission has set out to guarantee a competitive electricity market. The Mixed-Use Industrial City and Aerotropolis have been approved as an Economic Free Trade Zone, and construction is well underway. A 5-star hotel at our International Convention Centre is under construction, while the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC)—the largest drug market in West Africa—is set for commissioning in the first quarter of 2027. These projects are not just buildings and infrastructure; they are foundations for a better life. They will create thousands of jobs, improve access to reliable electricity and transportation, enhance business opportunities, expand trade, and attract private investment. By securing land for the future, building new cities, and modernizing our infrastructure, we are ensuring that Ndi Anambra will enjoy sustainable economic growth, improved livelihoods, and a prosperous environment for generations to come. The above present huge opportunities for private investment, and we invite all Ndi Anambra and investors to seize these opportunities and be part of the transformation that will define the state’s future.”