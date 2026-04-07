APGA Calls for Unity, Peaceful Co-existence

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has appealed to Nigerians to embrace love, tolerance, and peaceful co-existence.

A statement issued and signed by the National Chairman of APGA, Chief Sylvester Ezeokenwa, said Nigerians should choose compassion over conflict, understanding over suspicion, and unity over division, to build a peaceful and harmonious nation.

“Easter is a profound expression of sacrifice, renewal, and victory over adversity. It speaks to the enduring power of faith, the triumph of hope, and the responsibility placed on all of us to live lives guided by love, truth, and selflessness.

“In a time when divisions and tensions can easily take root, the message of Easter calls us to embrace love, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence. It urges us to look beyond our differences and see one another through the lens of shared humanity.

“By choosing compassion over conflict, understanding over suspicion, and unity over division, we can build stronger communities and a more harmonious nation.

“As we celebrate this sacred season, let its meaning find expression in our daily conduct and collective aspirations.”

Ezeokenwa urged Christians to use the period of Easter to strengthen their resolve to rise above present challenges and work together in pursuit of a peaceful, just, and prosperous Nigeria.