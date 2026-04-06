  • Monday, 6th April, 2026

Uphold Sacrifice, Service to Nation, Commander NNS Delta Urges Personnel

Nigeria | 8 seconds ago

Sylvester Idowu in Warri 

Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS Delta) Warri, Commodore Shehu Mohammed Tasiu, has called on officers and personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment to sacrifice and service in the interest of the nation.

He made the appeal at the weekend while hosting media executives and the personnel of the naval base in Warri as part of activities commemorating the Easter celebration.

“In the spirit of Easter, Easter being about sacrifice, love and forgiveness, my message to my officers as well as the civilian staff of NNS Delta is that we should continue to sacrifice for our dear nation, for the Nigerian Navy and for one another. We should also sacrifice for the immediate communities that is, the civilians we serve.

“Yes, our job is more of sacrifice because when other people are sleeping, we are out there to ensure that they sleep comfortably. The officers are also out there to ensure that their businesses, commercial activities go on smoothly. So our job is more of sacrifice and we demand more from the officers of NNS Delta and the Nigerian Navy as a whole,” he added.

Drawing inspiration from the Easter celebration, the commander emphasised the need for dedication, unity and selflessness among both military personnel and civilian staff.

Speaking on the role of the media, Tasiu noted that accurate reportage was critical, especially in the face of security challenges and misinformation.

The naval chief also commended the host communities for their support, noting that their cooperation had enhanced the effectiveness of operations in the area.

“We thank the host communities for their continuous support because they’ve made our job so easy and we hope that they will continue in that light and that we will also continue to support them and make life much much better for them and for the people in Niger Delta and the whole country,” he added.

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