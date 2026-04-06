Troops Nab Members of IPOB Medical Team, Miyetti Allah over Plateau Killings

*Military says operation safe corridor is structured response to counterterrorism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that troops of Joint Task Force South-East Operation Udo Ka have arrested a nurse linked to the medical team of an IPOB camp at Umunze in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The troops also apprehended one Simon Chukwumeoru Akpoke (alias “IRON”), a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist, at his hideout in the Ijebu-Igbo area of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, following credible intelligence.

The suspect was reportedly on the wanted list within the 82 Division Area of Responsibility.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, provided an update on military operations.

“Troops in conjunction with the Anti-Violence Group, trailed and apprehended a suspected IPOB/ESN member at a checkpoint in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is a nurse responsible for providing medical treatment at a terrorist camp located at Umunze in Orumba South LGA of Anambra State.

“In a further significant development on the same day, troops, acting on intelligence, conducted operations at Oraifite in Ekwusigo LGA of Anambra State and arrested one Miss Ezinna Anthonia, who confessed to being the principal nurse responsible for treating wounded IPOB/ESN terrorists after encounters with security forces.

“She confirmed her membership of the proscribed group. Significantly, the so-called prime minister of the group, Ngozi Orabueze, posted the suspect’s photograph on her X handle, inadvertently corroborating her affiliation.

“These arrests represent a significant blow to the medical and logistical support networks sustaining IPOB/ESN operations in the South East.”

On developments in Plateau State, General Onoja stated, “Troops of Operation Enduring Peace sustained operations across Plateau, Bauchi, and Kaduna States.

“On 30 March 2026, troops arrested Alhaji Yahaya Bello Shanono, Chairman of Miyetti Allah Mangu, and Salihu Mohammed, Secretary of Miyetti Allah Mangu, in connection with the murder of Alhaji Bilyaminu Julde at Pyem Community in Mangu LGA of Plateau State. Both suspects are in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.”

On Operation Delta Safe, he added: “Troops at Atabrikang in Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State intercepted a HOWO truck conveying three illegal miners with suspected illegally mined black sand. The suspects are in custody.

“The following day, troops uncovered an illegal refining site at Okarki Forest in Ahoada West LGA of Rivers State and recovered 10,000 litres of suspected stolen crude oil, along with several items used for illegal refining. All recovered items were handled appropriately.”

Meanwhile, the military High Command has said Operation Safe Corridor was a national security strategy and formedpart of a broader, structured response to counterterrorism in Nigeria.

The military emphasised that the programme served as the operational arm of Nigeria’s non-kinetic counterterrorism strategy.

Addressing concerns that the programme might be perceived as lenient towards former insurgents, the Coordinator of Operation Safe Corridor, Brigadier General Yusuf Ali, said: “I understand those concerns, especially from communities that have suffered deeply, and they are valid and must be acknowledged with empathy and responsibility.

“However, let me be very clear: Operation Safe Corridor is not about leniency; it is about national security strategy, and more importantly, it forms part of a broader, structured approach to counterterrorism in Nigeria.

“While the military continues to apply necessary kinetic pressure on terrorist and bandit groups, this programme provides a controlled and structured pathway to disengage individuals from violence, reduce the fighting strength of these groups, and ultimately weaken their operational capacity from within.”