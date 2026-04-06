Tinubu Pays Glowing Tribute to Former Gov Daniel at 70

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has paid glowing tributes to his long time ally, friend and former governor of Ogun state, Otunba Gbenga Daniel on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

In a birthday greetings issued on Monday,the President hailed his longtime ally and friend for hos professional exploits, governance strides and political achievements.

In a 10-paragraph tribute, Tinubu stated, inter alia: “Today, I celebrate Senator Gbenga Daniel, a renowned engineer, successful entrepreneur, prominent politician, and longtime ally and friend, on his milestone 70th birthday on April 6, 2026.

“I salute Otunba Daniel for his professional exploits, governance strides and political achievements. He accomplished the feats by dint of hard work, tenacity, wisdom, and courage.

“Otunba has carved a niche for himself over the years. He has been in national reckoning for his rich professional career, service and contributions to Nigeria.

“He was born into a strict Christian family, with his father a notable missionary of the Church of the Lord. Otunba was gifted a sound ethical education, which adequately prepared him for the impactful life he has lived thus far.

“After his educational pursuits and professional training, he founded the electro-mechanical engineering firm Kresta Laurel in 1990. The enviable heights the company has attained at present should not be surprising given Otunba’s business acumen, hunger for success and determination. Kresta Laurel has handled major engineering projects and has become a leader in elevator installation and maintenance in Nigeria.

“OGD, as we fondly call him, was to replicate the success he recorded in the private sector in politics and governance. His election as governor of Ogun State in 2003 was the icing on the cake. Imbued with innovative ideas and the need to leave a lasting legacy, the Gbenga Daniel administration focused on industrialisation, public-private partnerships, education, and infrastructure development. Part of his legacy as governor included the initiation of the first agro-allied cargo airport in the state and the establishment of Tai Solarin University of Education. Otunba continued his contributions to the state by being elected in 2023 as Senator representing Ogun East.

“As a mark of the close relationship Otunba and I have built, in the build-up to my election and inauguration as governor of Lagos State in 1999, OGD worked closely with me and others to ensure my election victory, a successful inauguration, and a seamless transition. I recall that he also mobilised the Heritage Group, comprising Yoruba professionals, to support my election.

“I must also highlight Otunba Daniel’s political trajectory and commend his doggedness. OGD is a progressive politician and a true Afenifere. Though after we all worked together as members of the Alliance for Democracy in 1998/99, Otunba defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, on which platform he was elected governor in 2003. However, I’m glad that he has returned to the progressive fold, and he is today a frontline leader in our governing All Progressives Congress.

“As Otunba clocks 70, I thank him, on behalf of our teeming APC members and the entire nation, for his service to Ogun State and Nigeria, and his commitment to the socio-political and economic development of Nigeria. I wish him many more years, good health and continued meaningful contributions to our country. I pray that his impact will continue to grow and endure.

“On behalf of my wife, Senator Oluremi, and family, I wish him, his wife, Olufunke, and the entire Daniel family the abiding grace of God and enduring love.

“Happy birthday, Otunba Daniel.

“Happy birthday, OGD.”