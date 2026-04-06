Pepsodent Unveils Campaign to Promote Oral Hygiene

Raheem Akingbolu

Pepsodent, a leading global toothpaste brand, has officially launched its 2026 World Oral Health Day (WOHD) campaign, themed “Do The 2,” as part of efforts to promote oral hygiene habits among Nigerians.

The “Do The 2” campaign was launched at a press conference held recently at Unilever’s head office in Lagos, and organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA).

The campaign kicked off on March 16 and ran through Saturday, March 21, 2026, featuring school engagement programmes, public activations in high-traffic areas, and dental camps. The campaign will run in 17 key states across the country, with a strategic focus on Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Enugu, and the aim of reaching 50 million Nigerians.

Speaking at the press briefing, the Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Lauretta Amie, noted that the brand aims to instill lifelong oral health habits in children and adults alike by combining awareness, education, and engagement activities in schools and communities.

“The ‘Do The 2’ campaign is a call to action for Nigerians to brush twice daily and maintain regular dental visits. Through our collaboration with the NDA, we aim to reach 500,000 people, driving awareness on prevention, detection, and treatment of oral health diseases,” Amie said.

Also speaking, Head of the Dentistry Division, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Gloria Uzoigwe, stressed that the partnership with Unilever clearly demonstrates the power of public-private collaboration in advancing national health priorities, adding that thousands of school children have been reached in many states in Nigeria through the school oral health Programmes.

She acknowledged the critical role of the private sector and professional associations in advancing public health, stating that Unilever’s investment in oral care initiatives and the NDA’s dedication to professional excellence remain invaluable in driving progress.

In his remarks, President, NDA, Dr. Emedom Elias, described the celebration of the 2026 World Oral Health Day as an important milestone to highlight the importance of oral health.

Elias stated that this year’s campaign theme, “A Happy Mouth is a Happy Life,” underscores the importance of oral health to overall well-being.

According to him, oral health should not be seen as healthy clean teeth and gums alone, but also its role in influencing one’s ability to perform tasks such as eating, speaking, learning, working, and relating with others.

He called on the government and other relevant stakeholders to prioritize oral healthcare as an important component of general health. He emphasized the need for both partners to work together to increase access to quality oral healthcare, promote oral health education and awareness, and integrate oral health into the primary healthcare system.

In his keynote speech, the Head of Supply Chain, Unilever Nigeria Plc, Abayomi Alli, said that the campaign reaffirmed the company’s commitment to extending its impact beyond high-quality products, using partnerships, technology, and community outreach to ensure every Nigerian has access to education, resources, and care to eradicate oral disease and promote healthier lives.

Alli noted that good dental hygiene is essential not only to avoid cavities and gum disease but also to prevent systemic health issues such as diabetes and heart disease.

He noted that the campaign was embarked upon with the intention of reinforcing the core message of protecting the family from cavities and bad breath.

“World Oral Health Day is a moment to recommit to transforming oral health awareness and access to care in Nigeria. With the ‘Do The 2’ campaign, Pepsodent is proud to play a role in building healthier smiles across the nation,” he added.