Mutfwang Announces Toll‑Free Security Hotlines, Reaffirms Commitment to Peace

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has unveiled plans to introduce emergency toll‑free hotlines that would allow residents report suspicious activities and support rapid response to security threats across the state.

The governor made the announcement during an Easter service at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Old Bukuru Park, in Jos North Local Government Area.

He assured worshippers that his administration was intensifying efforts to protect lives and property amid recent security concerns.

Mutfwang said the hotlines would create a direct communication link between citizens and security agencies, stressing that public cooperation remains essential in combating crime.

“The simple message is: see something, say something. We will be inaugurating hotlines in the coming days for citizens to share information, and we will respond decisively to all forms of criminality,” he stated.

The governor referenced the recent Palm Sunday attack in Angwan Rukuba, acknowledging the fear and trauma experienced by residents.

He, however, maintained that the government would not be deterred in its pursuit of peace.

“We will not be intimidated or cowed by fear. What the enemy intended for evil, God is turning around for His glory. Plateau will continue to rise higher and higher,” he said.

Mutfwang noted that the past week had been particularly challenging but declared that his administration was scaling up security interventions across both urban and rural communities.

“We are not resting on our oars. While we have taken significant steps to prevent further attacks, we will continue to strengthen our efforts to ensure that both our cities and villages are secure,” he said.