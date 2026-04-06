Five Unforgettable Compassionate Interventions in Uba Sani’s Kaduna

By Nasir Dambatta

Ours has been a landscape often defined by promises, but Kaduna under Governor Uba Sani is beginning to define itself by actions—measurable, visible, and, in many cases, life-changing. Across different sectors, the administration has rolled out interventions that speak not just to governance, but to empathy, correction, and inclusion.

The first memorable and compassionate intervention is the Qatar–Sanabil housing and resettlement initiative—a bold response to the humanitarian scars of banditry and displacement. Under this framework, hundreds of housing units have been delivered and handed over to affected families, many of whom had lost not just homes but livelihoods and dignity. But the intervention goes beyond roofs and walls. Beneficiaries were supported with livelihood tools, access to education for their children, and healthcare support, forming a full recovery package rather than a partial fix.

In human terms, this is a structured restoration. It mirrors what Rwanda did after the genocide: rebuilding communities not only with infrastructure but with opportunity. Kaduna, in this sense, is attempting a similar path—turning displacement into reintegration.

The second memorable intervention is the bold financial intervention for pensioners, where the administration approved billions of naira to offset long-standing pension arrears. This move directly targeted one of the most painful aspects of governance—neglect of those who served and retired without due compensation.

In practical terms, this intervention restored dignity to retirees who had waited years for their entitlements. It echoes South Africa’s post-apartheid social welfare push, where overdue obligations to vulnerable groups were prioritized as a matter of justice, not charity. In Kaduna, it signals a clear break from the old, discomforting culture of arrears and abandonment.

The third compassionate, unforgettable intervention is the direct humanitarian engagement with displaced and traumatised citizens. Governor Uba Sani has not governed from a distance; he has been visibly present—visiting victims in shelters, engaging with communities, and responding to crises in real time.

This is beyond symbolic politics—it is relational governance. Across Africa, leaders like Botswana’s Seretse Khama were known for direct contact with citizens, building trust through presence. Kaduna is seeing a similar tone: leadership that listens before it legislates, and acts where it is most needed.

The fourth emphatic intervention is the compensation and resettlement support for victims of demolition exercises, particularly in areas like Malali. Rather than leaving affected families stranded, the administration provided new plots and pathways to rebuild their lives.

This is a crucial shift. In many urban African settings, demolitions often end in prolonged hardship. By contrast, this approach reflects the model seen in Morocco, where urban restructuring projects are often accompanied by structured compensation and relocation plans. Kaduna’s approach signals a move toward responsible urban governance, where enforcement is balanced with empathy.

The fifth demonstration of compassionate intervention is the expansion of social and basic infrastructure support across communities, including the provision and rehabilitation of health facilities, access to clean water through boreholes, and improved community services in underserved areas.

While less dramatic than a single headline project, this intervention is arguably the most far-reaching. Across Africa, the success of leadership is often judged by such quiet investments—much like Ethiopia’s rural health extension programme, which transformed access to care in remote areas. Kaduna is building similar foundations—ensuring that governance touches everyday life, not just policy documents.

Finally: Taken together, these five interventions reveal a pattern: a government attempting to merge development with dignity, and policy with people.

In a North long challenged by insecurity, poverty, and infrastructure gaps, such an approach is not just necessary—it is urgent. Whether history ultimately judges these efforts as transformational will depend on sustainability. But for now, they stand as clear markers of a leadership style that is both active and human-centred—one that does not merely govern, but responds.

And in today’s Nigeria, that alone is a statement worth noting.

*Dambatta is Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Print Media