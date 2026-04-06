Ajegunle Utd Stun Strong Dove as Nat Idowu U14 League Nears Business End

Ajegunle United Sporting Club continued their impressive run in the Nathaniel Idowu-Ajegunle Under-14 Football League, climbing to fourth place on the log after edging Strong Dove Football Academy 1-0.

The decisive moment came in the fifth minute when John Eshemughe struck, securing the team’s third consecutive clean sheet and extending their unbeaten streak.

Their remarkable rise from eighth to fourth in just three weeks has been nothing short of spectacular, injecting fresh excitement into the league and leaving fans eager to see how far their momentum can carry them.

Elsewhere, the marquee clash between Fortune Football Academy and Pure Talents Football Academy lived up to expectations, ending in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Fortune’s goals came from Akinola Olajide (26th min), Lot Heritage (31st min), and Adetola Faizor (40th min), while Pure Talents responded through Adeleke Igbowu (11th min), Alabi Khalid (12th min), and Ajaloleru Yesir (45th min).

Michael May FA recorded their first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Divinely Blessed Football Academy, offering hope of a turnaround, while Young 11 Football Academy also impressed with a 3-0 triumph over Coal City Football Academy.

At the top of the standings, Fortune FA remain leaders with 20 points, closely followed by Strong Dove FA on 18 and Pure Talents FA on 17. Ajegunle United now sit in fourth with 12 points, edging Bright Future FA on goal difference.

Moore Wins FA occupy sixth with 10 points, Young 11 FA are seventh with 9, while Coal City FA and Divinely Blessed FA are eighth and ninth with 7 and 5 points respectively. Michael May FA, despite their breakthrough win, remain bottom with 4 points.

With the league heating up and teams jostling for top spots, all eyes are on the final round of matches next Saturday.

The results set the stage for the eagerly anticipated Super 4 showdown in two weeks’ time, promising even more drama and excitement for fans of grassroots football in Ajegunle.