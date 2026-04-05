The Mystery and Essence of Easter

Easter enjoins us to dedicate our energy to the promotion of the common good

As Christians all over the world celebrate Easter, the mystery of the occasion is anchored on the fact that their Lord Jesus Christ chose death because that was the penalty to which they were all liable on account of sin. It is in the juxtaposition of that death on the Cross and the eventual joy of the resurrection morning that Christians anchor their faith. This resurrection story, according to the World Council of Churches in their 2026 Easter statement, “is not only a big source of hope but also a protest against the denial of dignity and humanity, expressed in aggressive warfare, the spreading of hate and contempt against whole groups of people, and sins such as racism, antisemitism, nationalism, or xenophobia.”

Indeed, the sacrifice, love and mercy that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ exemplifies are some of the enduring values of Easter that transcend doctrine and are worthy to be reflected upon by all Nigerians. Regardless of the faith we profess, a day such as this calls on everyone to shun selfishness and dedicate our energy to the promotion of the common good as we seek to build a new society based on mutual respect and tolerance. It is also important to remember that Christ spent his whole life and ministry with the poor, the weak and the oppressed. He shared their anxieties, their hopes, and their aspirations.

These are the attributes worthy of emulation by leaders and indeed all Nigerians as we celebrate Easter. It is a further invitation to all compatriots to join hands in building a new civilisation of love that eschews hatred, violence, rancour, and acrimony across the artificial divides we have created from mismanaging the country. It is only when we adopt this selfless attitude that the authorities would be able to focus attention on the ordinary people, their safety and welfare as well as the optimal allocation of scarce resources for effective implementation of policies for the greater good of our society.

Meanwhile, commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the redemption wrought for Christians on the cross of Calvary is very significant. But the essence of the occasion should not be limited to adherents of the faith alone. It is a time for all Nigerians to reflect on what is wrong with us as we witness, almost on a daily basis, a mindless orgy of violence that has put our nation under a most serious siege. Easter provides a unique opportunity to interrogate the killings, the maiming, the banditry and other forms of bloodletting while working for solutions to the challenges they present. But as the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, reminded us in her Easter message, this is also a time to remember “those in need and extend compassion and support wherever we can.”

For Nigeria and Nigerians, faith is a valuable tool, especially at a time like this. But only if we use it to counteract the rhetoric of hate and division. The essential message of Easter is that the faith we profess should guide and inspire us to do what is right, and we must use that faith as a vehicle to deepen harmony and eschew bigotry and hate mongering. The mindless violence that has turned Plateau, Kaduna and a few other states in the country into no better than killing fields is a further reminder of the need to relate with one another in love.

On a day such as this, Nigerians are invited to emulate the exemplary life of humility, self-abnegation, forbearance and self-sacrifice of Jesus Christ who submitted himself to death on the Cross. As a nation, we must begin to replicate that sort of sacrifice which encourages us to deny ourselves for the common good. Perhaps more than at any period in history, Nigerians must use this season to reinforce things that bind us together. May Easter awaken in each of us true joy shown in dedicated service and love for our fellow country men and women.

We wish all our readers a Happy Easter!