Sola Ajisafe’s ‘Aiyedatiwa, Ajulo and the Rest of Us’: A Pathetic Exercise in Envy, Desperate Personal Vendetta

By Zak Babah

Mr. Sola Ajisafe, Esq., the self-styled “Fundamental Ajiology” gadfly and habitual critic of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has once again delivered a poorly reasoned, fact-distorted, and agenda-driven tirade against his administration and, with unrestrained venom, Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, SAN, the distinguished Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ondo State.

This is neither genuine analysis nor public interest commentary. It is the frustrated outburst of a lawyer whose public interventions are dominated by attacks on this government, while his record of active, high-profile legal practice remains conspicuously thin. Yet, he shamelessly questions the professional competence and judgment of a decorated Senior Advocate of Nigeria – a man of towering achievement, international repute, and demonstrable transformative impact.

It is evident that Ajisafe has not even read the Governor’s defence, relying instead on social media narratives. Let us dismantle this mischief with the clarity and force it deserves.

The Eligibility Suit: A Frivolous, Defective Action, Properly Met with Constitutional Precision — Including the Sacred Immunity Clause

Ajisafe falsely alleges that Dr. Ajulo “coached” the Governor and scripted his responses, portraying the legal strategy as evidence of poor advice or hidden ambition.

The truth, clearly on record and before the court, is straightforward that the suit was filed against the Governor in his personal capacity, yet it disclosed no credible cause of action capable of sustaining the reliefs sought. In response, the Governor, through his legal team led by Chief Adegboyega Solomon Awomolo, SAN – a former Attorney General and immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers – alongside Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, filed a robust Preliminary Objection on multiple unassailable grounds.

Foremost among these is the absolute protection afforded by Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which shields a sitting Governor from the institution or continuation of civil and criminal proceedings while in office.

This immunity is not a personal privilege of Governor Aiyedatiwa; it is a fundamental constitutional safeguard attached to the office itself. Even if the Governor had elected to remain silent (which he has not), his 35 fellow Governors and their Deputies across Nigeria would not tolerate such a lapse. They would rightly insist on a vigorous defence of this provision to prevent its erosion and to preserve executive authority and constitutional order nationwide.

Allowing a defective personal suit to proceed unchallenged would set a dangerous precedent, undermining the very fabric of Nigeria’s federal system. The Preliminary Objection – grounded not only in constitutional immunity but also in the complete absence of a cause of action and other fatal jurisdictional defects – was therefore not merely appropriate; it was imperative.

To date, the Governor has not joined issues on the substantive merits of the suit. He has made no declaration, given no indication, and offered no signal of any intention to seek another term. The appeals filed are standard and reflect a diligent effort to protect the integrity of the judicial process – not an admission of any so-called “crisis.”

Dr. Ajulo’s scholarly work, “The Eternal Vigil: An Interrogation of Nigeria’s Supreme Court Landmark Decisions,” is an independent, high-calibre legal analysis that makes no reference whatsoever to this matter, the Governor, or any pending case. To twist it into supposed evidence of orchestration is intellectual dishonesty of the lowest order.

As Attorney General, Dr. Ajulo has discharged his oath with fearless competence, placing the Constitution and the interests of the State above all else. Anything less would be indefensible.

Appointments, “Comedy of a Thousand Laggards,” and the Fabricated “Third-Term Agenda”

The Governor’s constitutional authority under Section 208 to appoint, review, remove, and reconfigure Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) is a routine exercise of executive responsibility aimed at enhancing efficiency and service delivery – not a “Comedy of a Thousand Laggards.” That phrase, as deployed by Ajisafe, reveals far more about his own frustration than it does about the realities of governance.

The “Tinubu Datiwa 2027 Half Million Walk” was a straightforward demonstration of solidarity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The presence of vest imagery does not manufacture or suggest a “third-term agenda.” Constitutional term limits are explicit and unambiguous, and the Governor has neither violated them nor indicated any intention to do so. Ajisafe’s attempt to construct an agenda from a presidential support rally is nothing more than deliberate distortion and political projection.

Sola Ajisafe’s Malicious Innuendos and the Need for Professional Accountability

Ajisafe’s article is replete with reckless innuendos and unsubstantiated allegations – ranging from claims of coaching and scripting to insinuations of personal ambition and undue influence. Such assertions verge on defamation and amount to scandalous imputations against a Senior Advocate and a serving public officer.

These claims warrant serious scrutiny, including potential legal consequences and possible referral to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for professional misconduct. This is, of course, subject to confirmation that Mr. Ajisafe is compliant with his obligations to the Nigerian Bar Association, including the payment of practising fees – without which his right to practise law in Nigeria is fundamentally impaired.

In stark contrast, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, OON, SAN, stands as a legal luminary: founder of Kayode Ajulo & Co. (Castle of Law), accomplished arbitrator, doctoral scholar in workers’ rights, civil rights advocate, and reform-driven Attorney General. His record includes landmark initiatives such as the Anti-Land Grabbing Law, the Criminal Records Database, digital justice reforms, the appointment of numerous honorary legal advisers, and consistent legal victories for the State. His conferment as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and recipient of the national honour of OON reflects decades of sustained excellence.

A Leader Deserves Sound Advisors – Not Noisy Critics

A leader is ultimately judged by the quality of his advisors. Governor Aiyedatiwa is ably served by Dr. Kayode Ajulo – a patriotic, strategically astute, and constitutionally grounded Attorney General who places the rule of law, the progress of Ondo State, and constitutional supremacy above all personal or partisan considerations.

Dr. Ajulo has no cause to “step aside.” He remains precisely where duty, expertise, and public trust require him to be – serving with quiet dignity, intellectual rigour, and the unimpeachable integrity that define true legal statesmanship.

Sola Ajisafe’s article is not a serious interrogation. It is a hollow and venomous hit piece, built on misrepresentation, selective outrage, professional envy, and personal vendetta. The people of Ondo State can readily discern it for what it is: noise devoid of substance, offering no solutions – only mischief.

The facts remain clear, firm, and unassailable:

The Governor has neither sought nor declared any intention to pursue another term.

The suit was defective from the outset and was rightly challenged on constitutional grounds, including immunity.

The appellate process will ultimately vindicate the rule of law.

Dr. Olukayode Abraham Ajulo, OON, SAN, continues to serve Ondo State with the distinction and commitment that define his exemplary career.

Enough of this baseless, agenda-driven vendetta. Ondo State and Nigeria deserve far better than recycled personal attacks disguised as public interest. Dr. Ajulo remains a pillar of competence, integrity, and steadfast service to the people. His record of service speaks far louder than any critic’s empty words ever can.

Let the mischief-makers continue to write. In the end, truth and constitutional order will prevail.

*Babah is a UK-based Nigerian lawyer