Convention: APC Leadership Tenure Renewal Signals Fresh Push for Inclusion, Party Unity, Says Agba

Jonathan Eze

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Martha Agba, has congratulated the newly elected national executives of the party, describing their emergence as a pivotal moment that goes beyond routine leadership transition to a broader opportunity for renewal and growth.

In a statement released after the party’s recent convention, Agba noted that the successful conduct of the exercise reflects the resilience and internal cohesion of the APC, even as it continues to navigate the complexities of Nigeria’s political landscape.

She commended party stakeholders for their commitment to due process and unity, emphasizing that the peaceful outcome reinforces confidence in the party’s democratic structures.

According to her, the emergence of the new leadership offers a strategic opening to deepen the party’s vision, strengthen internal harmony, and expand its national influence ahead of future political engagements. She added that the expectations of party members and Nigerians at large remain high, urging the new executives to build on existing achievements while fostering inclusiveness and innovation in governance and party administration.

Agba also used the opportunity to highlight the growing conversation around gender inclusion within the APC, applauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what she described as a deliberate and commendable effort to create more opportunities for women in leadership and governance.

She stressed that increasing female representation is not merely symbolic, but a critical component of sustainable development, noting that diverse leadership leads to more balanced decision-making and stronger institutions.

She further called on the party to institutionalize mechanisms that will encourage more women to participate actively in politics, from grassroots mobilization to top-level decision-making.

“The future of our party and indeed the nation will be better served when women are not just participants, but key drivers of policy and leadership,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Agba expressed optimism that the newly constituted leadership would consolidate on the party’s gains while opening new pathways for engagement, inclusivity, and national development. She reiterated her belief that with the right leadership direction, the APC remains well-positioned to play a defining role in shaping Nigeria’s democratic and developmental trajectory.