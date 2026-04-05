Atiku: I’ll Support Whoever Emerges as ADC Presidential Candidate

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice-President and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared his readiness to support whoever will emerge as the party’s flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election. Atiku also dismissed claims that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could undermine the ADC, noting that the party has continued to attract members nationwide.



The INEC had, on Wednesday, said it would cease further communication with all the leadership of the ADC and would not monitor the national convention of party slated for April 14.

The electoral body based its action on a court ruling, but the ADC, however, rejected the move, accusing INEC of wrongly interpreting the ruling.



It also vowed to go ahead with its planned convention and other party activities.

Speaking in an interview with DW Hausa, Atiku alleged that vested interests were behind the party’s current situation, noting that its growing popularity has made it a target.



On the party’s presidential ticket, Atiku said he would stand firmly behind whoever emerges through the process.

“We will support and endorse whoever emerges as the flag bearer. How many are we (presidential aspirants), three or four? In the PDP, more than ten of us contested,” he said.

The former vice president stressed the ADC is youth-friendly, noting that the party remains committed to youth and women inclusion.



“The youths have taken over the party. Most of those seeking elective positions, from councillor to state assembly, Senate and House of Representatives, are young people. We have always said our party belongs to youths and women. Our role is to create the opportunity and hand it over to them,” he said.



Asked if he could support a youth a presidential candidate should the party field one, Atiku said, “Yes, why not,” “Allah has done everything for me. I have brought my sons and grandchildren home. What will be their future and that of their children?” he said. He expressed confidence that Nigerians were ready for change, citing worsening economic and security conditions.

“We are confident that Nigerians are yearning for change. They are ready for it. They are being pushed to the wall and are prepared to do even more than they did in the previous elections,” he said.



The former vice president linked rising insecurity, particularly in the North, to youth unemployment and poor access to education.

“Insecurity is more severe in the northern states, largely due to youth unemployment and lack of access to education. When you go round the region, you see that education is not receiving the attention it deserves. It has been relegated.



“Governments have not ensured that children enrol in school, and even when they graduate, there are no jobs or business opportunities. I have never witnessed a period like this in Nigeria,” he said.

Atiku further accused the government of tolerating corruption.

“There is also embezzlement on the part of government and corruption is rampant. The government has turned a blind eye because it is involved,” he said.