Jonathan, Akpabio, First Lady, Abbas, Barau, Dangote, Governors Hail Tinubu at 74

*Labour’s Alex Otti: I won’t oppose Tinubu’s candidacy in 2027

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Former President Goodluck Jonathan; President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Jubrin Barau; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; and Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, have congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the occasion of his 74th birthday.



The felicitations came as Abia State Governor, Mr. Alex Otti, has joined the other four governors of the South-east to back Tinubu’s re-election, declaring yesterday that he would not oppose the president’s candidacy in 2027, despite belonging to the opposition Labour Party (LP).

President Tinubu, who was born on March 29, 1952, turned 74 today and has continued to receive tributes from prominent Nigerians across the country.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message he personally signed, extended his warmest congratulations and heartfelt goodwill to President Tinubu.



In the message which was released by the head of the former President’s media office, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan also used the opportunity to pray for peace and a brighter future for Nigeria.

The former president said: “Milestones such as this offer a moment not only for celebration, but also for reflection on a life dedicated to service, leadership, and

the pursuit of national progress.

“As you mark this special day, I pray that God grants you continued strength, wisdom, and long life in good health to carry forward the responsibilities of leadership and the aspirations of our great nation. May your years ahead be filled with peace, clarity of purpose,



and success in all your endeavours,” Jonathan added.

On his part, Akpabio, in his message, declared that the bold economic and governance reforms initiated by President Tinubu were already beginning to yield tangible dividends, expressing optimism that the country was on the path to sustained recovery and growth.

He extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities and reaffirmed the commitment of the National Assembly to support the administration’s reform agenda.

In his statement, the Senate President described Tinubu as “an audacious and visionary leader” whose determination to reposition Nigeria on a path of transformation remains unwavering.”



Also, in a congratulatory message issued yesterday, Mrs. Tinubu prayed for the president’s good health as the celebrant leads Nigeria to greater prosperity and opportunity.

The First Lady also professed her love for the President saying “I love you and I am so proud of you.”

In the birthday message, she stated, inter alia: “To God be all the glory for the gift of life and yet another birthday anniversary.

“I celebrate you and I pray God gives you divine health, strength, joy and peace as you take Nigeria to her Eldorado of great wealth and opportunities.



“Akanbi, omo olodo ide.

“I love you and I am so proud of you.”

President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Dangote, commended President Tinubu for holding the reins of leadership, and building a legacy that is exemplified by his grit, focus and unflinching commitment to Nigeria and its population.

In a statement he personally signed, he said: “Asiwaju, yours has been a life of proving ‘nay-sayers’ wrong and your story is symbolic of the hope and aspirations that you have for Nigeria. The country looks up to you for direction and purpose, and you haven’t failed on either count by demonstrating boldness in your decisiveness, when most would have prevaricate and wilted out of a lack of conviction and being overwhelmed by the stage.”



Dangote prayed that Almighty Allah will grant Tinubu continued good health, higher wisdom, and imbue him with fresh zeal that will enable him to persist in his patriotic quest to create the Nigeria all citizens and geneations unborn can be proud of.

In a similar birthday statement issued yesterday in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun lauded the President’s extensive experience in both the business and political spheres, emphasizing that his passion, vision, and commitment to service were evident in his administration’s policies and direction. He also highlighted Tinubu’s legacy as a pro-democracy figure, describing him as one of the key actors who fought for the restoration of democratic rule in Nigeria.



Equally, Enugu State Governor, Dr. Mbah, paid a glowing tribute to President Tinubu, describing him as a visionary and courageous leader whose love for the country has been demonstrated beyond any shred of doubt.

He said that at 74, Tinubu’s life’s journey has continued to stand as a testament to an enduring dedication to the development of Nigeria, while his leadership continues to reflect resilience and a bold commitment to reform, inclusivity, and national renewal.

A statement issued by his media aide, Uche Anichukwu, quoted Mbah as recalling that the president had always risen to the occasion at the toughest times in the nation’s history, recalling also his days in the trenches to restore democratic rule and his tough decisions to rescue and reboot the nation’s economy.

In a congratulatory message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, the Speaker of House of Representatives, Abbas described the president as a pro-democracy figure, seasoned public administrator and freedom fighter who had made significant contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey.

He said Tinubu had built a strong network of progressive Nigerians committed to the vision of a better country and collective national pride.

Similarly, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau, eulogised President Tinubu, praying that Almighty God grant him sound health and long life to achieve his aspiration to turn Nigeria into a land of prosperity.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Barau expressed optimism that Nigerians would overwhelmingly vote for President Tinubu on January 16, 2027, during the presidential election, to continue his reforms and infrastructural development for the country’s progress and prosperity.

He urged all citizens to continue praying for the country and to offer their full support to President Tinubu, emphasising that the president has the country’s best interests at heart.

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker of the House, Kalu, praised Tinubu’s leadership, describing it as visionary and impactful.

In a message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogwu, Kalu said the President’s tenure has helped shape Nigeria’s trajectory and positioned the country for greater progress.

He commended Tinubu’s commitment to national development and his economic policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Labour’s Alex Otti: I Won’t Oppose Tinubu’s Candidacy in 2027

Meanwhile, Governor Otti of Abia State has joined the other four governors of the South-east to back Tinubu’s re-election.

However, while describing Otti’s offer as a poisoned chalice, the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised Tinubu not to have anything to do with the governor’s promised support.

Of the five states in the South-east, Imo, Ebonyi, and Enugu are under the control of Tinubu’s APC. In contrast, Anambra and Abia are controlled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the LP, respectively.

However, Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, last week declared his support for Tinubu’s re-election in the 2027 general election, stating that APGA would not field any presidential candidate in 2027.

Similarly, Otti unveiled his support for Tinubu’s re-election on Friday night during the March edition of his monthly media chat while clarifying a statement credited to the member representing Isiala Ngwa North/Isiala Ngwa South Federal Constituency of the state, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe, to the effect that LP would support President Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaking at the unveiling of “Project Switch on Bende” in Lohum Umuimenyi, Bende LGA of the state, penultimate week, Onwusibe had stated that Governor Otti would not stand in opposition to Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

Asked if what the federal lawmaker said reflected his views, Governor Otti answered in the affirmative.

“The honourable member (Ginger Onwusibe) spoke in Bende, and what he said is correct. I am not in a position to oppose the candidacy of the President. I am not running for President. So, why would I oppose his presidency?” Otti queried.

“I am also seeking a second term,” Otti continued, asking rhetorically: “So would it be appropriate for me to rationalise my answer and say that somebody else should not have this?”

He said his decision had nothing to do with collaborating with any party but called the move “a natural thing,” as he was serving in the same administration with President Tinubu.

He accused some politicians of heating the polity by creating divisions while pursuing their selfish ambition under the guise of the opposition.

“Sometimes people, when they want to claim opposition, they try to heat the system by creating in their imagination problems that do not exist.

“Once you are in a government- whether it’s at the federal, sub-national, and local government level, I have always said that it is in principle the same government,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, the Abia State APC has advised Tinubu not to have anything to do with Otti’s promised support.

Describing the Labour Party’s offer as a poisoned chalice, the APC, in responding to Onwusibe, contended that Otti was seeking political survival.

In a statement issued in Umuahia, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Chief Uche Aguoru, stated: “This sudden declaration of support is nothing more than a desperate and deceptive tactic aimed at political survival.