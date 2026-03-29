Athletes, Parents Relive Thrill of TASG Season 3

The Athletics School Games (TASG) Season 3 was more than just a competition—it became a celebration of resilience, talent, and community spirit.

Over 700 athletes from Lagos schools lit up the track and field, while parents and guardians cheered passionately from the stands, making the event a true grassroots festival of sport.

Founded by Dr. Seun Akinbohun, TASG has quickly grown into a rallying point for aspiring athletes who dream of representing Nigeria at major competitions such as the Commonwealth Games, African Championships, and the Olympics.

From the track to the stands, stories of determination and encouragement defined the Games.

For Olamitutu Lawal-Owonifari of Grange School, Ikeja, winning gold in the long jump was a triumph of grit. Despite limited training, she soared to 4.81m, just shy of her personal best. “The training was tough—running through hurdles, cones, and drills—but I’m happy I could win gold and medals in other track events. TASG is a great idea because it brings private and public schools together to compete and learn from each other,” she said.

Her schoolmate, Aidan Dumuje-Abili, known more for swimming, relished the chance to showcase his track skills. “I love running, and TASG gives me the opportunity to show everything I can do. It’s an encouraging platform for kids to exhibit their talents and become who they want to be,” he explained.

For Jesudemilade Ojo of International School, Lagos (ISL), the relays were a test of grit and teamwork. His team finished fifth, but the experience left him motivated. “It was fun and challenging. This really pushed me to my limits. I want to become a professional athlete, and TASG is the place where young people can test their true potential,” he said.

From Riverbank School, Oluwadurotimi Durosinmi-Etti saw TASG as preparation for the future. “It’s really organised and advanced. I’m participating to improve myself and help my school to triumph, to show that I’m athletic.

The lesson for me is not to doubt myself—just give it a try,” he reflected.

Parents also played a vital role in the atmosphere. Wale Ojo, father of ISL’s Ojo, described his first TASG experience with joy. “It was worthwhile coming here. I didn’t even know my son was running until my wife told me, but I’m glad I came. I’ll encourage him more and support him to reach greater heights. I urge other parents to do the same—let’s support our wards so they can do better,” he said.

Together, these voices paint a vivid picture of TASG Season 3: a platform where young athletes push boundaries, parents rally behind them, and schools unite in the spirit of competition.

More than medals, TASG is about building confidence, nurturing dreams, and inspiring the next generation of champions.