UDUDSA, Colgate, NMA Offer Free Medical Services to 1,000 in Sokoto

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Usman Danfodiyo University Dental Students Association (UDUDSA), in collaboration with Colgate and Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), has provided free medical services to over 1,000 people in Sokoto as part of the 2026 World Oral Health Day celebrations.

The event, held in Sokoto, aimed to promote oral health awareness and improve hygiene in the community. UDUDSA President Abdulrahman Mustapha emphasised the importance of oral health, urging people to take their oral health seriously.

“Oral health is a fundamental human right, and this initiative brings us closer to achieving it,” Mustapha said. He encouraged people to visit the dentist at least twice a year, stressing that oral health can affect other aspects of their health.

The initiative targeted underserved communities, providing them with access to quality dental care. The event featured free dental check-ups and treatments, ensuring those in need received quality care.

Colgate, a key partner in the initiative, donated toothpaste to support the event.

Saaheed Abdulsalam, Marketing Manager of Colgate, Sokoto, stated that the company provided logistics support to the medical team.

“The company is committed to promoting good oral hygiene practices,” Abdulsalam said. He implored people to use Colgate toothpaste, which contains fluoride and calcium for strong enamel and prevention of tooth decay.

The team also visited Sokoto Orphanage, where they sensitised children and donated toothpaste.

Aliyu Yusuf Abdallah, assistant officer in charge of the orphanage, thanked UDUDSA and Colgate for their benevolence.

The event was part of global efforts to mark World Oral Health Day. The UDUDSA and Colgate’s effort demonstrates the power of collaboration in promoting health.

Dental students from Usman Danfodiyo University gained hands-on experience, working alongside experienced medical professionals. The initiative sparked hope for a healthier, brighter smile in Sokoto.

The partnership sets a precedent for future collaborations, bringing oral health care to more communities. Oral health awareness and access to quality care are key focuses of the initiative.

The event organisers referred complex cases to Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital, Dental clinic, ensuring those in need received specialised care.

The initiative has received positive feedback from the community, with many expressing gratitude for the services provided.

The UDUDSA, Colgate, and NMA’s joint effort underscores the importance of partnerships in promoting health.

The event has raised awareness about the importance of oral health, and the need for regular dental check-ups.

The success of the initiative is expected to inspire similar efforts in other communities, promoting better oral health nationwide.