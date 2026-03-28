JAMB Re-arrests Man Over Alleged UTME Registration Scam

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the re-arrest of an alleged examination fraudster, Emmanuel Praise Akataka, over renewed attempts to defraud candidates through false promises of score manipulation and registration protection.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, in a statement on Thursday, disclosed that Akataka, previously apprehended for his involvement in a syndicate engaged in impersonation, identity theft, and online fraud targeting UTME candidates, returned to criminal activity shortly after being granted bail.

According to Oloyede, the suspect had earlier operated under the alias “Official Frederick,” using a WhatsApp platform to lure unsuspecting candidates with claims of score inflation services.

He noted that through the scheme, no fewer than 94 candidates were deceived into paying for what he described as “illegal and non-existent services.”

He further narrated that after his release, Akataka allegedly resumed contact with the same victims, this time adopting the pseudonym “Sir Frederick,” and demanding N70,000 from each candidate under the false pretext of preventing the cancellation of their registrations through purported insider links with the Board.

Oloyede said investigations carried out by the Board revealed that the suspect initially used his father’s bank account to collect payments before opening another account under a false identity, “Zainab Rafiu,” whom he presented as a JAMB director, to lend credibility to the fraudulent operation.

JAMB described the development as deeply troubling, particularly noting that many of the affected candidates, despite prior exposure to the scam, fell victim again.

The Board warned that such actions reflect a growing tendency among some candidates to seek unlawful advantage rather than uphold integrity.

“The conduct is not only criminal but further exposes the deceptive and exploitative nature of such syndicates,” the Board stated, reiterating unequivocally that no individual or group can influence UTME results or offer any form of “special assistance.”

The examination body cautioned candidates and the public that any claim of score enhancement or examination support is fraudulent and punishable under the law. It stressed that those who engage with such schemes risk both financial loss and legal consequences.

JAMB reaffirmed its commitment, in collaboration with security agencies, to track down and prosecute all individuals involved in examination malpractice. It also urged parents and candidates to adhere strictly to legitimate processes.

The Board further revealed that it has secured the conviction of more than six offenders since 2025, including Ibrahim Abdulaziz, who was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment without the option of a fine by Hussaini Dada Garba for impersonation.

While reiterating its stance, JAMB emphasised that the integrity of Nigeria’s examination system remains non-negotiable and vowed to sustain efforts to safeguard it.