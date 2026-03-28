FUT Minna Senate Passes Vote of No Confidence In Pro Chancellor

Laleye Dipo in Minna



The face-off between the Niger State Government and the Federal University of Technology, FUT, Minna over the ownership of the land on which the Bosso campus of the university is sited has taken a new twist following the sanction of the the Pro Chancellor of the institution Dr. Santuraki.

The Niger State government and the university have been daggers drawn for weeks as the state want to take over the land on which the Bosso campus is located since about 40 years ago.

At the 518 meeting of the Senate held at the Gidan-kwanu campus on Wednesday the meeting viewed the negative action of the pro Chancellor describing it as being at variance with the hopes and aspirations of the institution.

The meeting therefore passed a vote of no confidence on Santuraki.

Extracts from the meeting made available to journalists however cleared the university Chancellor Professor Farouk Adamu Kuta of any wrong doing and therefore passed a vote of confidence on him

Part of the extracts from the meeting signed by the Registrar and Secretary of the University Senate, Mallam Danladi Malam, reads: “At its 518th meeting held on Wednesday, 25th March 2026, among other matters, deliberated extensively on the issues bordering on the claim of ownership of the Bosso Campus between the Federal University of Technology, Minna and the Niger State Government, and resolved as follows:

“Senate passed a vote of confidence in the Vice-Chancellor for his maturity and leadership in handling the situation

“Senate also passed a vote of no confidence in the Pro-Chancellor for failing to adequately defend the interests of the university”

In addition, Senate further resolved that the Bosso Campus should neither be ceded to the Niger State Government nor co-shared with the College of Medical Sciences of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University, Lapai.

Efforts to reach the Pro Chancellor for his comments on the latest development was abortive as he did not respond to calls made to his cell phones.