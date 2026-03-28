First Lady: Despite Technological Advancement, Books Can’t Be Taken Out of Schools

.Attends fostering the future together global summit in Washington DC

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has stressed that books cannot be taken out of schools despite global technological advancement.

The First Lady stated this during her meeting with the US Special Envoy for Best Future Generations, Charles Harder, on the sidelines of the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit organised by the First Lady of the United States, Melania Trump, in Washington.

She explained that it is important for children to read books because it helps broaden their knowledge base without disruptions or interference from the social media and related channels.

Mrs. Tinubu also explained that education remains pivotal in the scheme of things of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“If you want to help people, you must first understand who they really are. My husband understands this, just as he did when he was the Governor of Lagos State in the day. He is trying to sanitise the whole system and have a formidable foundation that can be built upon.”

The First Lady informed the Special Envoy that Child Nutrition will also be on the front burner in a few days from now through the her office when a nation-wide aggressive campaign would be launched.

In his remarks, Special Envoy for Best Future Generations, Harder, explained that the meeting was convened to take discussions on the needs and situation of the Nigerian Child further.

According to him, the Best Future Generations, a brain child of US First Lady seeks to address issues that affect children, the world over, which include food, nutrition, health, protection from all forms of abuse and much more.

The meeting came on the side lines of the Fostering the Future Together Global Summit where over 45 First Ladies from various nations participated and discussed extensively the roles and effect of Artificial Intelligence among children and adolescents worldwide-wide.