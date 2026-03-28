  • Saturday, 28th March, 2026

 Finalists Emerge as Curtain Falls on CBN Junior Tennis Today

Sport | 10 seconds ago

With the preliminary games of the CBN Junior Tennis Championship concluded at the tennis courts of the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos yesterday, all roads will now lead to the Ikoyi Club 1938 for the grand finale holding today, Saturday 28. March, 2026.

Those who excelled in yesterday’s semi finals include;  Damilola Agbabiaka representing Cross River State  defeated Wisdom Effiong 9-8 in what could be described as a  narrow escape for the confident looking Agbabiaka while Heman Afaramai beat Joel Michael 9-4 in their semi-finals match-up.

Also through to the final is Gloria Samuel who defeated Barakat Ganiyu 9-2 in the Girls 16s category first  semi-finals  while  Favour James dismissed her hot challenger Omoyinka Ayinla  9-4.

Both players will now clash in the final this Saturday at the Ikoyi Club 1938.

Other finalists include; Godwin Afaramai ( Boys 14 s ) that beat Divine Ezaka 9-6 while Alaba Adeyinka ran home victorious with a 9-5 defeat of Abdulkarim  Mohammed.

Another  interesting finalist is Gideon Peter who registered a 9-0 win over Best Babalola.

Speaking shortly after his semi-final victory, Damilola said  ‘some games are like that, and it is what it is.

“My focus now is on Saturday’s final and God being on my side, I know I will win..” he concluded with optimism.

Championship Coordinator, Mr. Godwin Kienka, praised the younger  players for uplifting the standard of the championship this year

Singling out players like Damola Agbabiaka, Kienka said the Cross River-based player has so far  displayed some skills that surpassed even the standard of the 2025 finals which is the essence of the championship.

He also praised some players like Heman Afaramai and Pinky Onyemenam  among others for standing tall throughout  the duration of the  weeklong Championship.

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