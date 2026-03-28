ECOWAS Court Launches Five-Year Strategic Plan to Deepen Justice, Regional Integration

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has unveiled an ambitious five-year strategic plan designed to strengthen the rule of law, expand access to justice and deepen regional integration across West Africa.

The plan, which will run from 2026 to 2030, was officially launched yesterday in Abuja, where the leadership of the court outlined a bold vision to transform the institution into a more effective and accessible pillar of justice within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

President of the court, Ricardo Goncalves, described the strategy as a decisive moment for the institution, saying it reflects a renewed commitment to strengthening the court’s role in safeguarding justice and promoting stability across the region.

“This moment is not merely symbolic. Above all, it represents a turning point. It is a clear affirmation of our collective resolve to strengthen the role of the Court as a guarantor of the rule of law, a promoter of justice, and a vital pillar of regional integration in West Africa,” he said.

According to him, the new strategy outlines a shared vision focused on institutional transformation, operational efficiency and measurable impact on the lives of citizens within the ECOWAS community.

Goncalves emphasised that the success of the initiative would depend on strong collaboration among judges, court staff and key regional stakeholders, stressing that each group has a critical role to play in achieving the objectives of the plan.

He charged judges of the court to reinforce the quality of jurisprudence, ensure consistency in judicial decisions and contribute to building a justice system that is accessible, timely and widely respected across member states.

The court president also highlighted the pivotal role of administrative staff, describing them as the backbone of the institution whose commitment to efficiency, case management and technical excellence would determine the effectiveness of the new framework.

Beyond internal reforms, he stressed the need for stronger partnerships with ECOWAS member states, regional institutions, legal practitioners, development partners and civil society organisations to ensure effective enforcement of court judgments and greater legal harmonisation across the region.

He noted that improved planning, transparency and a results-driven institutional culture would form the foundation of the strategy, which aims to reposition the court as a more visible and influential institution in regional governance.

In her welcome address, the Deputy Registrar of the court, Marie Saine, described the unveiling of the plan as the beginning of a renewed commitment to justice and service to the people of the ECOWAS region.

She explained that the Strategic Plan 2026–2030 was developed through extensive consultations, rigorous institutional review and forward-looking analysis to ensure that it responds effectively to emerging legal and governance challenges within West Africa.

Saine said the strategy is anchored on five key goals, including ensuring timely and impartial justice, expanding access to justice and legal empowerment, strengthening human rights protection and legal harmonisation, improving transparency and stakeholder engagement, and enhancing institutional capacity and governance.

She noted that the roadmap is both ambitious and pragmatic, providing clear priorities that will guide the court’s work over the next five years.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice serves as the judicial arm of the Economic Community of West African States, with the mandate to interpret community law, protect human rights and resolve disputes involving member states and institutions of the regional bloc.

Officials said the newly unveiled strategic framework replaces the court’s previous plan and is intended to position the institution to respond more effectively to evolving legal demands while strengthening its contribution to justice, peace and regional integration in West Africa.