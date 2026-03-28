Bauchi 2027: APC Youths Coalition Wants Pate Nominated As Guber Consensus Candidate

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State have been called upon, to as a matter of necessity, nominate the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Mohammed Ali Pate, as a consensus gubernatorial candidate of the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

A Joint Coalition of Bauchi State APC Youths, made the call yesterday in a press statement signed by Prince Mohammed Sani Hassan, Bauchi State Coordinator, Joint Coalition of Bauchi State APC Youths.

The coalition noted that the call followed a successful North-east Zonal elective Congress of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the swearing-in of the Executive Council of the Bauchi State chapter of the party.

“We respectfully called the attention of the leadership of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), to the urgent need for strategic decision-making ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bauchi State,” the statement said.

“After extensive consultations, grassroots engagement, and careful political assessment across all local government areas of the state, we strongly advocate that the party should present the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate, CON, as its gubernatorial candidate,” it further disclosed.

According to the group, Prof. Pate stands as the most acceptable, credible, and electable candidate capable of delivering victory for the APC in Bauchi State, and that his track record of excellence, both nationally and internationally, has earned him the trust and admiration of the people.

“From his outstanding contributions in the health sector to his unwavering commitment to public service, he represents competence, integrity, and visionary leadership,” the group maintained.

The group added that the people of Bauchi State have already embraced Professor Ali Pate across communities, youth groups, women organisations, and key stakeholders.

“There is a growing consensus that his leadership offers a renewed sense of hope and direction for the state. His name resonates with credibility, and his reputation precedes him as a man who delivers results,” the statement said.

It maintained that the success of the APC in Bauchi State depends on presenting a candidate who not only has the capacity to govern but also commands the genuine support of the people.

The coalition tasked APC leadership to prioritise unity, inclusivity, and merit in its selection process, and use the opportunity to reconnect with the aspirations of the people by presenting a candidate who reflects their collective yearnings.