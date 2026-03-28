ASE VC Applauds Karim’s UNN Council Appointment

Funmi Ogundare

The Vice l-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, has congratulated the Dean of the institution’s Postgraduate School, Prof. Adegboyega Karim, on his appointment as Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Adedimeji, in a statement, described Karim’s appointment as richly deserved, citing his contributions to academia, development and security over the past four decades.

He expressed confidence that Karim would steer the university towards academic excellence, peaceful development and institutional growth.

According to him, “The appointment was not only a call to national duty for Karim but an honour to the African School of Economics, which had benefited from his academic and research experience as pioneer dean of its Postgraduate School.”

The VC thanked President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, for what he described as recognition of the institution through the appointment.

He assured the new pro-chancellor of the support of the Founder of ASE, Prof. Leonard Wantchekon, the Board of Trustees, and the university community in the discharge of his responsibilities.

In another development, Adedimeji has received double recognition for his leadership in innovation, research and development.

The honours were conferred at the third national conference of the Academy of Innovative Research, Science and Technological Development, themed, ‘Attaining Socio-economic Development in Nigeria through Science, Technology and Innovation’, held recently at the Nigerian National Merit Award House.

At the event, the ASE vice-chancellor was decorated as a Fellow of the Academy in recognition of his contributions to higher education development in Nigeria.

He was also appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the academy in acknowledgement of his leadership qualities.

In his remarks, Adedimeji thanked the leadership of the academy for what he described as an additional challenge, pledging to collaborate with other board members to promote scholarship, advance research and support developmental initiatives within and beyond academia.