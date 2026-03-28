2027: APC Female Deputy Governors Meet Yilwatda, Demand Emergence of Six Female Governors

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) female deputy governors have called on the leadership of the party to take deliberate steps to support the emergence of at least one female governor in each geopolitical zone.

The deputy governors under the aegis of Female Deputy Governors Forum in Nigeria also demanded the return of current female Deputy Governors who are serving their first term, while also increasing the number of women in appointive positions, and prioritising women within party structures and during the primary process.



The Deputy Governors led by Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, made the demand on yesterday in Abuja during their meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Also, at the meeting included the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, her Imo State counterpart, Lady Chinyere Ekomaru, the Deputy Governor of Plateau, Ms. Josephine Piyi and Rivers State, Professor Ngozi Odu.



Speaking, Salako-Oyedele said Yilwatda has played a critical role as a unifier, a peace builder, and a stabilising force within the party, especially at a time when political parties across the country continue to grapple with internal divisions,

She said as they approached the 2027 elections, there was a need for the ruling party to take a deliberate look at how they could further strengthen their position, not just electorally, but structurally and strategically.

Salako-Oyedele noted that at present, the data on women’s participation in elective office presents a clear and sobering picture as shown in the table below.

She stated, “We have only nine female Deputy Governors, four women in the Senate, seventeen in the House of Representatives, and forty-eight women across all State Houses of Assembly.

“In fact, 13 states in the country do not have a single female legislator and overall, women’s representation in elective office remains at about 4-5 per cent, placing Nigeria among the lowest globally.

“When compared with other countries, the gap becomes even more evident. Rwanda has achieved over 60 per cent female representation in parliament. South Africa and Senegal have crossed the forty percent mark”

Salako-Oyedele said this situation is not a reflection of a lack of capacity, adding that Nigeria is blessed with competent, experienced, and capable women who have demonstrated leadership across various sectors.

Her words: “Mr, Chairman sir, the issue before us is structural. Political outcomes are shaped within party systems, through how candidates emerge, how tickets are offered, and how support is mobilised. If we desire different outcomes, then we must take deliberate decisions within our party structures.

“It is instructive that earlier this year, at the National Executive Committee meeting of our party, Mr. President observed that there were too few women in the room. That statement was both candid and instructive, and it reflects a recognition at the highest level that more can and should be done.

“With the strength of our party today, we are uniquely positioned to respond to that call. With 32 Governors in our fold, the APC is the most dominant political platform in Nigeria.

“This gives us not only the capacity to win elections, but also the opportunity to shape the future direction of our democracy in a meaningful and lasting way. We therefore see this as a moment for our party to take a bold and defining step.

“In this regard, we respectfully propose that the party adopts a clear and structured affirmative action framework ahead of the 2027 elections.

“This would include a minimum of 35 per cent representation for women in State Houses of Assembly,

“At least one female member for the House of Representatives per Senatorial District; at least one female Senator per State.

“Minimum of 18 female Deputy Governors. Importantly, Nigeria has never elected a female Governor, and we also propose that our party takes deliberate steps to support the emergence of at least one female Governor in each geopolitical zone. We believe that with your support, our party can and should be the one to break that glass ceiling.

“Beyond these targets, there are immediate steps that can begin now. These include ensuring the return of current female Deputy Governors who are serving their first term, increasing the number of women in appointive positions, and prioritising women within party structures and during the primary process.”

They were of the opinion that their demand was not just about fairness, but also about strategy and expanding women’s participation strengthens our voter base, particularly among women and young people.

They stressed that it would also enrich governance by bringing diverse perspectives into decision-making, and it positions the party as forward looking and responsive to the realities of modern leadership.”

Salako-Oyedele emphasised that as female Deputy Governors, they are not only making this case, they are also committed to playing our part.

“Sir, this is a defining moment. Not just for women in our party, but for the legacy of the APC. We have an opportunity to move beyond incremental progress and take a decisive step that will shape the future of political participation in Nigeria.

“2027 beckons as one of those moments where leadership can make a lasting difference,” she said.

Responding, Yilwatda said the NWC under his leadership would do anything to ensure that they improve representation of women in elective positions.

He noted that the population of women in the ruling party is about 50 per cent, adding that having less than five per cent representation in the National Assembly was not acceptable.

Yilwatda stated, “If you talk about federal character, it is not just about the state where you come from, it also reflects gender.”

The Chairman pointed out that with the female population in the country constituting 50 per cent, the current representation of women in elective and appointive offices doesn’t reflect the federal character of the country.

According to him, “So we’ll do anything that we can do within the National Working Committee to ensure that we improve representation of women.”

The chairman also urged the female deputy governors to make their submission available for the party during the party’s constitution amendment.

Meanwhile, a group, The Renewed Hope Network (TRN) has urged Nigerians not to listen to lies, propaganda and deliberate distortions against the person of President Bola Tinubu or his government peddled by opposition leaders in the country ahead of 2027 elections.

The group, which is supported by Senator Abdulaziz Yari, maintained that the President has demonstrated capacity, commitment and willingness to lead Nigeria to the promised land through his policies, programmes and visible achievements.

Addressing journalists at a solidarity rally during the ongoing National Convention of APC, the Leader of the technical committee of the group, Comrade Okpokwu Ogenyi, called on the opposition figures and those who feel aggrieved as a result of the ongoing re-engineering and rebuilding of Nigeria by the Tinubu-led government to open their eyes to see the benefits of the ongoing reforms of this administration, as we believe no one can see clearly if eyes are closed.

He stated, “As the Nation Nigeria prepares for another election in 2027, we also admonish Nigerians not to listen to lies, propaganda and deliberate distortions against the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu or his government.

“We are using this medium to alert Nigerians that spin doctors, propagandists and blackmailers are being hired by the opposition figures to do their deity jobs but we believe that the will of the people will always prevail because we are in majority.”

“APC is indeed in the right direction with thirty two (32) State Governors in the party. It is in appreciation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that serving Governors and top politicians across Nigeria are trooping to APC because Asiwaju has redefined governance and party administration.

“Today, Nigerian students no longer drop out of school as a result of strike or financial difficulty. President Tinubu has resolved the funding crises for the less privileged students through Nigeria Education Loan Funds, Nelfund, his regime has made petroleum products available and at the highest quality, and no one is sleeping at filling stations as it used to be.

“It is no longer news that inflation has been subdued by the Tinubu-led federal government, from 34 per cent to 15 per cent, foreign reserve has increased to 48.5 billion Dollars, foreign loans are being paid off on daily bases, Nigerians in the diaspora are returning home and our economy is fast growing.

“We as members of the RenewedHope Network (TRN) under the national leadership of Senator Abdulaziz Yari are set to mobilise Nigerians in support of the Tinubu’s administration.”